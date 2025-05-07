‘Operation Sindoor Honors Women Like My Mother’: Pune Victim Kaustabh Ganbote’s Son

Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor was launched in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The coordinated strikes signal India’s determination to confront terrorism and ensure accountability for those who sponsor it.

Kunal Ganbote, the son of Kaustabh Ganbote who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, thanked the Indian Army and the government for launching ‘Operation Sindoor’. The military operation targeted multiple terrorist hideouts across the border early Wednesday morning.

He said the name of the mission carries deep meaning, especially for families like his.

Tribute Through Action

“We all were waiting for such action to be taken, and we have this hope from the Indian government. The operation’s name is ‘sindoor’ and I think it was named this way to respect women like my mother,” Kunal told ANI.

His sentiments reflect the pain and pride shared by many families affected by the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

In Kanpur, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman who died in the attack, expressed her gratitude for the response.

“I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband’s death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” she said.

A Nation’s Pain and Resolve

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, said the Indian Army’s move brought a sense of justice and faith in the country’s leadership.

“I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country’s people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that… My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news…” he told ANI.

Operation Sindoor was a multi-target strike carried out by Indian forces. It destroyed nine terrorist sites. Four of those were in Pakistan including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot. The other five were located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly conducted the operation using precision-guided weapons. The mission was carefully monitored overnight by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Message to the World

The primary targets were senior figures and key infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, both of which have long histories of carrying out attacks in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the international dimension of the operation in a post on X.

He wrote, “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The coordinated strikes signal India’s determination to confront terrorism and ensure accountability for those who sponsor it.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why India Chose 'Operation Sindoor' as the Code Name for Pahalgam Counterstrike

 

Kaustabh Ganbote Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

