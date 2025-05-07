Operation Sindoor: How Did India Strike Terror Camps In Pakistan And PoK?

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on Tuesday night, striking nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strike was carried out by the Army, Air Force, and Navy working together — and it was personally monitored, live, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night.

In a powerful and carefully planned counter-attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Tuesday night, striking nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strike was carried out by the Army, Air Force, and Navy working together — and it was personally monitored, live, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night.

This operation was India’s direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent civilians, including women and children, were brutally killed. That massacre had deeply shaken the country and sparked nationwide outrage. Now, exactly two weeks later, the Indian government says it has delivered justice.

Targets Linked to JeM and LeT Taken Out

According to top-level sources, the Indian military successfully hit and destroyed the main headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke. These are both globally banned terror groups that India has long accused Pakistan of sheltering.

“This strike shows India’s intent to finish Pakistan-sponsored terror for good. Pakistan never acted against these terror factories of globally proscribed organisations like JeM and LeT,” top sources said.

Officials say the strikes went much further than earlier operations like the 2016 Uri-based PoK surgical strikes or the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, which mainly targeted training camps. This time, India reportedly hit core command centers, signaling a deeper and more aggressive approach.

Operation Sindoor: Planned in Silence, Executed with Precision

Sources confirmed that the mission had been quietly in the works for two full weeks, right after the Pahalgam killings. The Indian forces used special precision munitions from within Indian territory to carry out the strikes. All three military branches were involved, and the operation was designed to cause maximum damage to terror infrastructure without harming civilians.

Despite this, Pakistan has begun circulating false claims that the Indian attack harmed innocent people. Indian sources strongly deny this, insisting it was a clean anti-terror strike.

“This was a strike on terror,” one source said, while calling out Pakistan for spreading misinformation about civilian casualties.

Nine Locations Across PoK and Pakistan Hit

The Indian military targeted nine terror hubs known to be active in cross-border terrorism. These include:

Muzaffarabad

Kotli

Muridke

Bahawalpur

Sarjil

Gulpur

Chak Amru

Bhimber

A location near Sialkot

All these spots, sources say, were carefully selected based on verified intelligence.

Pakistan Was Caught Off Guard

Another top source shared that Pakistan was under the impression that India was preparing for a mock drill scheduled for Wednesday. Instead, India launched its real operation a day earlier on Tuesday night, catching Pakistan completely off guard.

“Yet again, a Modi-led India had stumped Pakistan with surprise and stealth, leaving it stunned,” the source said.

Modi Gave Military Full Freedom to Respond

Interestingly, no one saw it coming — not even those who had been with PM Modi earlier in the day. He had a packed Tuesday with official meetings and a media event in the evening, yet he was quietly preparing for what would unfold at night.

Exactly a week ago, the Prime Minister had given full operational freedom to the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to determine the “mode, targets, and timing” of India’s response. In one-on-one meetings held with each service chief last week, detailed plans were reportedly presented to the PM.

Why the Operation Was Named ‘Sindoor’

The name ‘Sindoor’, which was approved by Prime Minister Modi himself, carries deep emotional significance. As explained by sources, it refers to the sindoor (vermillion) worn by Hindu married women — a symbol of marriage and life. After the Pahalgam attack, many women were left widowed as terrorists targeted their husbands simply for being Hindu.

“The way terrorists had wiped off the sindoor of multiple Hindu women in Pahalgam by killing their husbands mercilessly and by targeting them for being Hindu, India has taken revenge for them and obtained justice for the Pahalgam victims – women and children,” one official said.

An image symbolizing ‘Operation Sindoor’ was shared by the Indian Army on social media, making it clear that this strike was not just military in nature, but also deeply personal for the nation.