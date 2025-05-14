Operation Sindoor: How India Used Indigenous Drones, Satellites And Missiles To Redefine Retaliation

In response to the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, demonstrating its technological prowess and strategic restraint. The operation highlighted India's growing self-reliance, showcasing indigenous air defence systems and a multi-layered approach to safeguarding both military and civilian targets.

In a decisive military operation named “Operation Sindoor”, India has demonstrated a significant leap in indigenous military capability, responding to a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025 that targeted civilians and armed personnel alike. The retaliatory operation, while not crossing international boundaries or the Line of Control, successfully neutralized terrorist infrastructure and highlighted India’s growing technological self-reliance.

The Indian Armed Forces struck terrorist-linked targets with precision, ensuring strategic restraint by staying within Indian territory. The operation marks a shift in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine—balancing deterrence with diplomacy—while showcasing advanced technological capabilities.

Air Defence: A Multi-Layered Indigenous Shield

On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan attempted coordinated drone and missile strikes on military assets across Northern and Western India. Targets included cities such as Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, and Bhuj. These were successfully intercepted and neutralized by India’s Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Grid and Air Defence systems.

The defence included legacy systems like Pechora and OSA-AK, and indigenous platforms such as the Akash missile system. The Akash, a mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile system with Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features, was instrumental in repelling the attacks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) played a central role in coordinating responses across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, creating what officials described as an “impenetrable wall” against airborne threats.

Operation Sindoor: Surgical Offensives and Technological Superiority

On May 8, India conducted targeted strikes on Pakistani airbases—specifically Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan. Loitering munitions, often called “kamikaze drones”, were deployed to destroy high-value assets, including enemy radars and missile systems. All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets.

The Indian Air Force successfully bypassed and jammed Chinese-supplied Pakistani air defence systems, completing the mission within 23 minutes. Recovered debris—such as parts of Chinese PL-15 missiles and Turkish-origin UAVs—affirmed the effectiveness of India’s countermeasures.

Strategic Preparedness and Civilian Protection During Operation Sindoor

Anticipating retaliation, India deployed a multi-layered defensive network ranging from shoulder-fired weapons to advanced air defence systems. This ensured that neither military installations nor civilian infrastructure suffered significant damage during Pakistan’s attempted attacks on the night of May 9–10.

According to Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Military Operations, these defensive layers—built over a decade—were “force multipliers” during the operation.

Space Assets and Surveillance: ISRO’s Role in Operation Sindoor

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan noted that at least 10 Indian satellites were actively monitoring strategic zones—ranging from the 7,000 km coastline to the northern borders. He emphasized that modern military operations depend heavily on space-based surveillance and drone capabilities.

Indigenous Drone Ecosystem

Operation Sindoor also showed India’s vibrant drone ecosystem. The Drone Federation of India represents over 550 companies and 5,500 certified pilots. Domestic firms like Alpha Design Technologies, Tata Advanced Systems, Paras Defence & Space Technologies, and IG Drones are emerging as critical defence partners.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones, launched in 2021, has catalyzed this growth. India aims to become a global drone hub by 2030, with the market projected to touch $11 billion by then.

Defence Industrial Growth and Export Ambitions

Under the “Make in India” initiative, India’s indigenous defence production reached ₹1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023–24. Defence exports stood at ₹24,000 crore in FY 2024–25—a 34-fold increase since 2013–14. Platforms like the LCA Tejas, Arjun tanks, Akash missiles, and ALH helicopters are symbols of this rise.

With plans to reach ₹3 lakh crore in production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029, India is fast becoming a global defence manufacturing hub. The government has backed this with initiatives like iDEX, SRIJAN, and Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Aatmanirbharta in Action

Operation SINDOOR is it is a validation of India’s strategic bet on self-reliance. From net-centric warfare to indigenous drones and missiles, the operation proves that India can defend itself with homegrown technology.

Also Read: India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’