Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Says Three Civilians Killed in Pakistan’s Shelling

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Says Three Civilians Killed in Pakistan’s Shelling

In a strong and calculated response to cross-border terrorism, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Says Three Civilians Killed in Pakistan’s Shelling

In a calculated response to cross-border terrorism, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale operation named ‘Operation Sindoor'


In a strong and calculated response to cross-border terrorism, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025. According to an official government release, Indian forces struck nine terror infrastructure sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” the government clarified in its statement, underlining that the action was strictly aimed at terrorist strongholds.

The Ministry of Defence further confirmed the intent and precision of the mission on social media platform X, “Focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.”

Shelling from Pakistan Hits Civilian Areas

Just hours after the Indian strikes, Pakistan’s military reportedly launched heavy mortar shelling on villages along the Line of Control (LoC). Shelling was reported in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, with specific areas hit including Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch, as well as Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The shelling led to tragic civilian casualties. “Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling,” the Indian Army said in a statement. Indian forces have since responded to the shelling in what the Army called a “proportionate manner.”

Flights Suspended, Civil Defence on High Alert

In response to the rising tensions, commercial flights in several parts of northern India were temporarily suspended. The move is seen as a precaution to ensure civilian safety in light of any possible escalation.

Additionally, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan was scheduled to hold a review meeting on Tuesday, May 6, to check preparations for civil defence readiness. Plans included:

  • Conducting mock drills using air-raid warning sirens

  • Training civilians on how to protect themselves during hostile situations

  • Cleaning and restoring access to bunkers and trenches near border areas

This review reflects growing concern over possible further escalation between the two countries.

Schools Closed Near Border; UN Urges Calm

As a safety measure, schools and colleges in several border districts of Jammu and Kashmir were shut down, officials said. These steps aim to protect students and staff amid the threat of cross-border firing.

At the global level, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held closed-door consultations to discuss the emerging crisis. While no formal statement was issued after the meeting, diplomats reportedly called for de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.

Interestingly, Pakistan claimed that the discussions served its interests. However, India has remained firm on its position that the recent military actions were focused anti-terror operations, not attacks against the Pakistani military or civilian population.

Situation Remains Tense Along LoC

Late on the night of May 6 and into May 7, more shelling was reported from the Pakistani side, with artillery fire targeting Indian border posts and nearby civilian areas. This shelling, which claimed the lives of three civilians, adds to the growing concerns over a possible escalation of the conflict.

The Indian Army reiterated its earlier statement:
“Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling.”

India’s armed forces have been put on high alert, and security agencies are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Indian Army Operation Sindoor

In a calculated response

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Says Three Civilians Killed in Pakistan’s Shelling
Codename ‘Operation Sin

What Is The Meaning Behind The Name Operation Sindoor? Here’s Why The Indian Army Picked...
India’s Operation Sindo

Operation Sindoor Lasted 23 Minutes: SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets Used To Strike Terror...
India hits terror bases i

SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets: The Military Assets India Used Against Terror Bases In...
Operation Sindoor

April 22: Modi Ko Bata Dena, May 7: Modi Ne Bata Diya: Internet Erupts As...
India launched 'Operation

Operation Sindoor: How Did India Strike Terror Camps In Pakistan And PoK?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The Meaning Behind The Name Operation Sindoor? Here’s Why The Indian Army Picked This Codename

What Is The Meaning Behind The Name Operation Sindoor? Here’s Why The Indian Army Picked...

Operation Sindoor Lasted 23 Minutes: SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets Used To Strike Terror Camps in Pakistan And PoK

Operation Sindoor Lasted 23 Minutes: SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets Used To Strike Terror...

SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets: The Military Assets India Used Against Terror Bases In Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

SCALP, HAMMER Missiles On Rafale Jets: The Military Assets India Used Against Terror Bases In...

April 22: Modi Ko Bata Dena, May 7: Modi Ne Bata Diya: Internet Erupts As Indian Army Avenges Pahalgam Attack

April 22: Modi Ko Bata Dena, May 7: Modi Ne Bata Diya: Internet Erupts As...

Operation Sindoor: How Did India Strike Terror Camps In Pakistan And PoK?

Operation Sindoor: How Did India Strike Terror Camps In Pakistan And PoK?

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media