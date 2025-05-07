Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Says Three Civilians Killed in Pakistan’s Shelling

In a strong and calculated response to cross-border terrorism, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

In a strong and calculated response to cross-border terrorism, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale operation named ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025. According to an official government release, Indian forces struck nine terror infrastructure sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” the government clarified in its statement, underlining that the action was strictly aimed at terrorist strongholds.

The Ministry of Defence further confirmed the intent and precision of the mission on social media platform X, “Focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.”

Shelling from Pakistan Hits Civilian Areas

Just hours after the Indian strikes, Pakistan’s military reportedly launched heavy mortar shelling on villages along the Line of Control (LoC). Shelling was reported in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, with specific areas hit including Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, and Mankote in Poonch, as well as Laam, Manjakote, and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri.

The shelling led to tragic civilian casualties. “Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling,” the Indian Army said in a statement. Indian forces have since responded to the shelling in what the Army called a “proportionate manner.”

Flights Suspended, Civil Defence on High Alert

In response to the rising tensions, commercial flights in several parts of northern India were temporarily suspended. The move is seen as a precaution to ensure civilian safety in light of any possible escalation.

Additionally, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan was scheduled to hold a review meeting on Tuesday, May 6, to check preparations for civil defence readiness. Plans included:

Conducting mock drills using air-raid warning sirens

Training civilians on how to protect themselves during hostile situations

Cleaning and restoring access to bunkers and trenches near border areas

This review reflects growing concern over possible further escalation between the two countries.

Schools Closed Near Border; UN Urges Calm

As a safety measure, schools and colleges in several border districts of Jammu and Kashmir were shut down, officials said. These steps aim to protect students and staff amid the threat of cross-border firing.

At the global level, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held closed-door consultations to discuss the emerging crisis. While no formal statement was issued after the meeting, diplomats reportedly called for de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.

Interestingly, Pakistan claimed that the discussions served its interests. However, India has remained firm on its position that the recent military actions were focused anti-terror operations, not attacks against the Pakistani military or civilian population.

Situation Remains Tense Along LoC

Late on the night of May 6 and into May 7, more shelling was reported from the Pakistani side, with artillery fire targeting Indian border posts and nearby civilian areas. This shelling, which claimed the lives of three civilians, adds to the growing concerns over a possible escalation of the conflict.

The Indian Army reiterated its earlier statement:

India’s armed forces have been put on high alert, and security agencies are continuing to monitor the situation closely.