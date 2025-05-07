Operation Sindoor: India’s First Strike To Hit Deep Inside Pakistan Since 1971 War

For the first time in over five decades, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes deep inside Pakistan’s heartland, including its Punjab province, marking a bold shift in military posture.

For the first time in over five decades, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes deep inside Pakistan’s heartland, including its Punjab province, marking a bold shift in military posture. The operation, named Operation Sindoor, was launched early Wednesday morning and targeted nine terror-linked sites. Out of these, four were located within Pakistan’s territory, including one in Muridke, Punjab — a city India had not struck since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The Indian government said these locations had direct links to a series of major terrorist attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Pathankot airbase attack, the Uri attack, and most recently, the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead. Sources confirmed that the strikes were carried out between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., with all munitions hitting their intended targets. Real-time drone footage reportedly confirmed the success of each strike. “The decision to target deep into Pakistani-administered territory was a departure from prior doctrine and marked a new level of strategic assertiveness,” a source said.

Two Women Officers Lead Global Briefing on the Operation

In a rare and symbolic move, the government appointed two women officers — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force — to brief the media and the international community about the operation. This came after an initial statement by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Colonel Qureshi, a decorated officer from the Corps of Signals, is no stranger to breaking barriers. She was the first and only woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multinational military exercise in 2016. During the briefing, she stood next to a map marked with 21 identified terror camps, nine of which were hit in this operation. “Over the past three decades, Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure,” she said. “It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launch pads with handlers.”

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, a seasoned helicopter pilot with over 2,500 flying hours, currently serves in the IAF’s Directorate of Operations (Media & PR). Together, the two officers outlined a detailed breakdown of the strike targets and the intelligence that led to the mission.

Major Terror Camps Targeted Across Pakistan and PoK

Among the most significant targets was the Markaz Taiba in Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, located just 25 km from the India-Pakistan border. “Terrorists trained here have also been associated with many terrorist attacks, including Mumbai attacks in 2008. Ajmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist captured alive after Mumbai attack, had confessed to having received training at Muridke. As per inputs, it was revealed that David Coleman Headley had also received training at this camp,” Colonel Qureshi said.

Another major strike was carried out on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, nearly 100 km from the border. “This camp was used for recruitment, training, and indoctrinating JeM terrorists and was frequently visited by terrorist commanders, including Masood Azhar,” she said.

Two camps in Sialkot were also hit — Sarjal camp and Mehmoona Joya camp. The Sarjal camp, just 6 km from the International Boundary, is where the attackers who killed four J&K police personnel in March 2025 were trained. The Mehmoona Joya camp, 12 km from the border, was described as a key Hizb-ul-Mujahideen training centre and a command hub for reviving terror activity in Jammu and Kathua. “The attack on the Pathankot Air Force Base was planned and directed from here,” Col. Qureshi added.

Strikes in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Target Terror Modules Behind Recent Attacks

Five of the nine targeted sites were located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, linked to recent attacks in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam, was a key Lashkar-e-Taiba training facility. Another Muzaffarabad-based target was the Syedna Bilal camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed, reportedly used for training terrorists in weapons, explosives, and jungle warfare.

In Kotli, the airstrikes hit Gulpur camp and Abbas camp — both associated with LeT operations in Rajouri and Poonch. “Inputs confirm that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the 26/11 mastermind, frequently visited this camp for indoctrination and motivational speeches,” Qureshi said about the Gulpur site. The Abbas camp was reportedly being used to train suicide bombers.

The final target was the Barnala camp in Bhimber, which was used to train terrorists in IED-making, weapon handling, and survival tactics.

India’s Message: Zero Tolerance for Terror

With this bold and coordinated strike, India has made it clear that it is no longer willing to tolerate terror infrastructure across the border. The use of precise intelligence, aerial surveillance, and strategic timing reflects a more assertive security doctrine. According to Home Minister Amit Shah, “Operation Sindoor was conducted based on specific intel.”