Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Strike After Pahalgam Attack Targets Pakistan-Based Terror Camps

Operation Sindoor: India’s Strategic Strike After Pahalgam Attack Targets Pakistan-Based Terror Camps

After the deadly Pahalgam terror attack killed 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Strategic Strike After Pahalgam Attack Targets Pakistan-Based Terror Camps


Following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian government has launched a decisive response both militarily and diplomatically. In a bold move, Operation Sindoor was initiated to neutralize terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan, marking a major escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy.

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cuts Diplomatic Ties

As part of its diplomatic retaliation, India placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, signaling a serious shift in its policy toward Pakistan. The Attari Integrated Check Post was closed, and Pakistani nationals were barred from entry under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

India also took steps to downsize diplomatic relations by declaring Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors at Pakistan’s High Commission persona non grata, and halving diplomatic staff from 55 to 30 in both nations.

Operation Sindoor: Surgical Military Response Across Border

India’s military retaliation under Operation Sindoor was based on multi-agency intelligence. The operation struck nine major terror camps, including those in Bahawalpur and Muridke. The strikes resulted in:

  • Over 100 terrorists eliminated

  • 11 air bases in Pakistan destroyed

  • Targets included radar installations in Lahore and Gurjanwala

  • Missile strikes in PoK regions like Muzaffarabad and Kotli

High-value terrorists, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudassir Ahmad—linked to the IC-814 hijacking and Pulwama attack—were confirmed killed.

Pakistan’s Provocations and Indian Countermeasures

The military escalation followed drone and missile attacks from Pakistan targeting Indian civilians and religious sites between May 7 and 9. Indian forces intercepted and neutralized all threats, showcasing heightened readiness and surveillance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a May 12 televised address, said: “Water and blood cannot flow together. Terrorism will be met with decisive force.”

He reiterated India’s stance of no dialogue or trade with Pakistan unless terror infrastructure is dismantled, and affirmed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) remains India’s only agenda for future talks.

Pakistan Seeks Ceasefire Amid Heavy Losses

After intense retaliatory fire across the Line of Control (LoC), including shelling of terrorist bunkers and army posts, Pakistan sought a ceasefire, which was declared on May 10. However, ceasefire violations resumed, with Pakistani drones re-entering Indian airspace. These were promptly taken down by Indian forces.

Despite the ceasefire, Operation Sindoor continues, with Indian troops on high alert and field commanders given full operational freedom.

International Support Backs India’s Right to Self-Defense

The global community rallied behind India. Nations including:

  • United States

  • Russia

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Israel

  • Japan

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar

  • European Union nations

  • Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Panama, and Palestine

all condemned the Pahalgam attack and expressed support for India’s right to self-defense. Several countries also recognized Operation Sindoor as proportionate and legitimate.

Iran’s President personally conveyed condolences to PM Modi, highlighting growing consensus on global anti-terror cooperation.

India Redefines its Counter-Terror Doctrine

Operation Sindoor signifies a new chapter in India’s national security policy, moving from restraint to proactive, multi-domain deterrence. With military readiness, diplomatic isolation of Pakistan, and international endorsement, India has made it clear that terrorism will be met with overwhelming force.

