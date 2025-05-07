‘Operation Sindoor Is Bharat’s Response To Pahalgam Brutal Killings’: Amit Shah

The strikes were part of a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Special precision weapons were used to ensure high-impact targeting with minimal collateral damage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the armed forces for executing Operation Sindoor, calling it “Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam.”

Taking to social media, Shah said the nation stood firm against terrorism and reaffirmed the Modi government’s commitment to national security.

“Proud of our armed forces,” Shah posted on X.

“The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Proud of our armed forces.#OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2025

Strategic Strikes Against Terror Camps

The precision operation saw Indian forces strike nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These sites were linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Sources confirmed that all nine targets were successfully hit. The mission was designed to cripple the infrastructure that supports cross-border terrorism.

High-value targets included Markaz Taiba in Muridke and Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur—both centers of terrorist indoctrination and military training.

The Bahawalpur facility is linked to the 2019 Pulwama attack and houses senior JeM leaders including Maulana Masood Azhar and Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar.

The Muridke compound is Lashkar-e-Taiba’s oldest training ground and has been connected to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Operatives like Ajmal Kasab received their training here under ISI supervision.

Terror Infrastructure Hidden in Plain Sight

Many of these terror bases operate out of civilian or government buildings to avoid detection.

The Sarjal base in Tehra Kalan, near the Jammu border, runs from a local health center. It is used for tunnel digging and drone-based arms drops into India.

Another example is the Mehmoona Joya facility in Sialkot, a Hizbul Mujahideen base hidden within a school building. It trains and launches militants into the Jammu region.

In PoJK, terror hubs like Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala and Markaz Abbas in Kotli serve as key nodes for infiltration. These centers accommodate dozens of operatives and are routinely visited by top commanders of LeT and JeM.

The Shawai Nallah Camp in Muzaffarabad, tied to the training of 26/11 attackers, continues to function as a core site for recruitment and tactical training.

Markaz Syedna Bilal, another JeM-run facility in Muzaffarabad, is used to stage infiltrations into Indian territory and hosts up to 100 operatives at a time.

Government’s Firm Stance Backed by Action

The strikes were part of a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Special precision weapons were used to ensure high-impact targeting with minimal collateral damage.

Out of the nine locations hit, four were in mainland Pakistan and five in PoJK. The targets were chosen based on intelligence inputs and their direct involvement in anti-India activities.

Sources confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the entire operation overnight, reflecting the top-level priority given to counter-terror strategy.

Amit Shah’s statement underlined the government’s unwavering resolve. Operation Sindoor, according to officials, is not just retaliation—it is a message that India will not tolerate terror from across the border.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Avenged’: Family Of Pahalgam Ponywallah Responds To Operation Sindoor