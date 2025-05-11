‘Operation Sindoor Is Not Over, We Are In The New Normal’ Say Sources

India’s military operation, Operation Sindoor, continues to unfold as a major strategic shift in the nation’s approach to counter-terrorism. Launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives, the operation targets terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The ongoing operation, which began on May 7, represents a new normal in India’s defense posture and signals a firm stance on holding perpetrators accountable.

Sources confirm that Operation Sindoor is far from over, reinforcing India’s commitment to counter-terrorism with precision strikes. The strikes, which have already inflicted damage on key military and terrorist infrastructure, are a direct response to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorist activities targeting Indian soil. India’s military and strategic leadership have emphasized that Pakistan must come to terms with this shift, as India moves towards a more robust response to cross-border terrorism.

Global Reactions and Diplomatic Efforts

US President Donald Trump has publicly praised the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, hailing the leaders’ efforts to avert potential nuclear escalation. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed gratitude for the leaders’ wisdom and fortitude, recognizing their decision to halt aggression. He further claimed that the United States played a crucial role in brokering peace, offering to mediate for a long-term solution to the Kashmir dispute. However, India has consistently rejected third-party mediation, reaffirming its position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of its sovereign territory.

While President Trump’s remarks garnered international attention, India remains focused on holding Pakistan accountable for the breaches of the ceasefire agreement. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor with precision strikes, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK. The operation’s objective is clear: dismantle terrorist infrastructure and send a strong message to Pakistan that cross-border terrorism will no longer be tolerated.

Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement

Despite the ongoing peace efforts, Pakistan’s military escalated tensions by violating the ceasefire agreement brokered by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries. On Saturday, reports confirmed that Pakistan breached the truce by conducting unprovoked shelling along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC). India swiftly retaliated, with its armed forces providing an appropriate and strong response to the violations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned these violations, emphasizing that India takes them “very serious note” and holds Pakistan responsible for the continued hostilities. Misri confirmed that India’s armed forces have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and respond decisively to any further violations. With another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12, both nations are under intense pressure to uphold the ceasefire and ensure stability along the border.

Key Developments in Operation Sindoor and Cross-Border Tensions

The toll of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which led to the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, served as the catalyst for India’s military operation. As the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated following the operation, both sides witnessed increased cross-border shelling and retaliatory action. Pakistan’s airbases, including Nur Khan in Chaklala and Rahim Yar Khan, suffered significant damage during India’s precision strikes, signaling the effectiveness of Operation Sindoor.

The escalation in military action has led to heightened security across both borders, with blackouts and air defense measures implemented in response to Pakistani incursions. India’s air defense systems intercepted Pakistani drones, further intensifying the already volatile situation.

The Path Ahead

As India’s military continues to assert control over the situation, the world watches closely to see whether the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan will hold. The diplomatic landscape remains fraught with tension, and any misstep could lead to further escalation. However, with India’s strong stance on counter-terrorism and Pakistan’s continued violations of agreements, the future of peace remains uncertain.

India’s commitment to Operation Sindoor and its clear message to Pakistan is a sign that the country is prepared for the long haul. The international community, particularly the United States, must now navigate this complex geopolitical crisis while respecting India’s sovereign decisions.

As Operation Sindoor unfolds, it is clear that India is signaling a change in its approach to border security and counter-terrorism, one that Pakistan must recognize. The situation remains tense, and the coming days will be crucial in determining whether lasting peace can be achieved or if further military actions will be necessary.

(With ANI Inputs)

