‘Operation Sindoor Is To Give Justice To Victims Of Pahalgam Attack’ Says Col. Sofiya Qureshi, Releases Footage Of Destroyed Terror Camps

In a powerful media address, Col. Sofiya Qureshi unveiled exclusive video footage showing multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) destroyed in Operation Sindoor, a targeted Indian military strike launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed,” said Col. Qureshi, speaking from the Army Media Center in New Delhi.

Videos Show Direct Hits on Camps in Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Muridke

Col. Qureshi presented high-definition aerial reconnaissance videos showing precision strikes on camps located in Sialkot, Muridke, Kotli, Bhimber, and Muzaffarabad, including:

Sarjal Camp, Sialkot: Located 6 km inside Pakistan, this camp reportedly trained the terrorists responsible for the killing of four J&K police officers. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot: 12-18 km inside Pakistani territory, this Hizbul Mujahideen base was key in orchestrating the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and has been a major hub for infiltration into the Kathua-Jammu belt.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke: Known globally as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters, this is where 26/11 Mumbai attackers Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received training.

Swainala Camp & Sayedna Bilal Camp (Muzaffarabad): Used for jungle warfare and survival training by LeT operatives.

Bhulpur and Abbas Camps, Kotli: Both located near the LoC and known for fidayeen (suicide squad) training.

Barnala Camp, Bhimber: Provided logistical support for cross-border militant operations.

Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur: JeM’s core base, instrumental in recruitment and radicalization.

These visuals, Col. Qureshi emphasized, were undeniable proof of India’s precise and intelligence-backed action to dismantle terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistani territory.

What Is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in the early hours of May 7, following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22, where 26 civilians mostly tourists were killed at close range after being asked their names and religion.

The attack bore chilling similarities to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, with The Resistance Front (TRF) a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy group claiming responsibility.

India blamed Pakistan-based terror networks and announced Operation Sindoor as a measured, surgical, and non-escalatory strike focused solely on verified terror camps not civilian zones.

Symbolism Behind ‘Sindoor’

The codename “Sindoor” holds deep cultural and symbolic weight. Traditionally a sign of marriage for Hindu women, its invocation here was meant to honor the victims of an attack that deliberately targeted individuals based on their identity and faith. The name signals justice and remembrance, officials said.

While Pakistan acknowledged airstrikes in Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli, it labeled the operation an “act of war.” However, India maintains that the strikes were lawful acts of self-defense under international norms.

The Indian government also pointed out that it had submitted detailed dossiers to the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee as early as May 2024, urging action against TRF, LeT, and JeM to no avail.

Just as Operation Bandar (Balakot, 2019) responded to Pulwama, Operation Sindoor sends a resounding message: Terrorism emanating from across the border will not go unanswered. This time, the focus was to eliminate key leadership, disable training hubs, and prevent future attacks like Pahalgam.

