Operation Sindoor also served as the umbrella operation for all subsequent military responses to Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor: Key Highlights From DGMO Press Briefing On India's Response To Pakistan

Top Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) and senior Navy and Air Force officers held a press conference on Monday to provide further details about Operation Sindoor.

The operation, which began in the early hours of May 7, targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Operation Sindoor also served as the umbrella operation for all subsequent military responses to Pakistan.

The briefing comes after both nations reached a ceasefire understanding.

Here are the key takeaways from the briefing:

The operation aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure but was expanded after Pakistan’s military chose to protect these elements, leading to a broader conflict response from India.

Air Marshal AK Bharti explained, “Our fight was against terror infrastructure and terrorists, but Pakistan’s military chose to support terrorists and widened the conflict. It is a pity that the Pakistani military chose to intervene and that for terrorists, and hence we chose to respond.”

Bharti praised the performance of India’s defense systems, noting, “Our battle-tested systems proved their worth in actual combat conditions. The indigenous Akash air defense system demonstrated exceptional performance.”

He attributed the country’s robust air defense infrastructure to the government’s sustained support over the past decade, highlighting its ability to thwart numerous drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks launched by Pakistan.

India’s counter-UAS systems, both soft and hard-kill methods, along with well-trained air defense personnel, successfully neutralized these drone threats.

The briefing included a display of the debris from a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile used by Pakistan during the conflict.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai emphasized the toughness of targeting India’s airfields and logistics, stating, “Targeting our airfields and logistics is way too tough… Even if you crossed all the layers, one of the layers of this grid system will hit you.”

Bharti reassured that India’s military remains prepared for future operations, saying, “All our military bases, all our systems continue to remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions should the need so arise.”

