Operation Sindoor: MoD To Hold A Detailed Press Briefing At 10 AM Today

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a detailed press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held today, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. Officials are expected to share more information about the large-scale military action taken by Indian forces late Tuesday night.

This comes after India carried out what’s being called the country’s most far-reaching strike inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since the 1971 war. The operation, according to a CNN report, is being viewed as a historic moment in India’s counter-terror strategy.

India Hits Terror Bases Across the Border

The strikes were aimed at taking down terror camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official sources, the move was a direct response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and targeted top operatives from terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In its official statement, the Defence Ministry confirmed the launch of the high-level strike, saying, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The statement also emphasized that the operation was carefully executed to avoid unnecessary escalation. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it added.

Nine Terror Targets Hit with Precision Weapons

Sources told ANI that Indian forces destroyed nine terror hubs — four located inside Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoJK. These strikes were carried out using advanced precision-guided munitions.

What made this operation unique was the level of coordination between the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. All three services worked together, deploying troops and equipment in a synchronized manner to ensure maximum impact.

PM Modi Personally Monitored the Operation

Sources also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night. Every move was tracked in real-time, and reports suggest that all targets were successfully neutralized.

The key focus of the strikes was to eliminate senior leadership of JeM and LeT, who are believed to be responsible for planning and supporting terror attacks on Indian soil.

Ceasefire Violated by Pakistan: Civilians Killed in Shelling

While India was carrying out this precise military operation, another disturbing incident unfolded along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Indian Army, during the night of May 6-7, Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, including heavy artillery shelling, targeting civilian areas. Tragically, three innocent civilians were killed in the shelling.

In its statement, the Army said, “During the night of 06-07 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in a proportionate manner.”

India’s Response to Ceasefire Breach

The Indian Army made it clear that it is responding firmly but responsibly to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations. Officials stressed that India’s reply has been “proportionate” and targeted only hostile positions involved in the unprovoked attack.

As the country waits for the MoD’s official press briefing this morning, Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message — that India is ready to act decisively and with restraint when its security and civilian lives are at risk.