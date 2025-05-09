Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
Operation Sindoor Morning Brief: All That Happened After Pakistan’s Attempted Attack On India

India launched a swift and strategic retaliation after Pakistan escalated tensions with air and drone strikes on Thursday evening. What followed was a night of high alert, intercepted missiles, and blackouts as Operation Sindoor moved into its next phase.

Operation Sindoor Morning Brief: All That Happened After Pakistan’s Attempted Attack On India

India retaliates after Pakistan's air and drone strikes; Operation Sindoor escalates with blackouts, interceptions, and Navy action.


Operation Sindoor Morning Brief: India launched a series of retaliatory military operations after Pakistan escalated hostilities with air and drone strikes in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on Thursday evening. By early Friday morning, the Indian Navy had initiated operations in the Arabian Sea, targeting multiple sites in Pakistan, according to reports.

Escalation Follows Measured Indian Response

New Delhi had previously underscored that while India’s actions remain “controlled and measured,” any aggression would be met “in the same domain (and) with the same intensity.” In a formal statement, the government reiterated, “The Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.”

The Indian response came after hours of airstrikes from Pakistan, which began around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. It marked Islamabad’s second attempt to attack India in just 24 hours, following a failed bid to strike 15 Indian cities earlier that morning.

Operation Sindoor: Widespread Pakistani Attacks Target Military and Civilian Zones

Pakistan’s military initiated attacks on multiple fronts — striking parts of Jammu and Kashmir, military bases in Rajasthan, and later extending the assault to parts of Gujarat and Punjab.

Heavy shelling was reported along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The winter capital, Jammu, faced intense aerial bombardment, while kamikaze drones were launched at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. All incoming missiles and drones were intercepted, including one near Sir Creek in Gujarat.

Around 9 p.m., residents in Jammu reported loud explosions, followed by blackout protocols and air raid sirens. Cellphone videos circulated by locals showed anti-air systems lighting up the night sky, intercepting incoming projectiles.
With the activation of air defence systems, the skies above lit up every few minutes. On the ground, fear and confusion spread quickly. Cell services were disrupted in several parts of Jammu, leaving people struggling to contact loved ones.

Operation Sindoor: RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar Come Under Fire

Indian Air Defence units successfully intercepted eight missiles aimed at high-security military installations in RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that Pakistani-origin drones targeted military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures. No casualties or material losses were reported,” the Ministry posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also posted on X, stating, “India has negated Pakistan’s escalation bid with focused, measured and non-escalatory response. Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.”

Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down

Sources confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet, launched from Pakistan’s Sargodha air base, was shot down by Indian forces using a surface-to-air missile defence system. The Indian military had been monitoring movements closely and responded swiftly.

Pathankot in Punjab — located just 30 km from the International Border — also came under heavy artillery fire. The city holds strategic importance as it serves as a critical entry point toward Jammu.

Nationwide Blackouts in Border Areas

In response to the escalations, blackouts were declared in several regions. Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas went dark, followed by similar actions in parts of Punjab — including Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, and Gurdaspur — as well as areas in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

An ongoing IPL cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, was cancelled. As a precautionary measure, the stadium was evacuated and its lights turned off.

Airports and Airlines on High Alert

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has mandated heightened security across all airports and airlines in the country. The measures include:

  • Mandatory secondary security checks for all passengers before boarding
  • Restricted terminal access to only those with valid tickets
  • Full CCTV surveillance
  • Increased deployment of air marshals on flights
  • Enhanced vehicle and passenger checks at all entry points, including random baggage screening

Operation Sindoor: Diplomatic Outreach to the US

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid the ongoing hostilities.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated, “The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.”

This latest exchange follows India’s Operation Sindoor — precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir — carried out in response to the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

India had repeatedly described these operations as “non-escalatory, precise, controlled, and measured.”

newsx

Baloch Separatists Declare Push for Independence; Seek Global Support Amid Rising Conflict
