Operation Sindoor: NSA Doval Briefs U.S. on India’s Precision Strikes on Terror Camps

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio shortly after India launched precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes came in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national. According to the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., India acted with responsibility and restraint, targeting only known terror camps without harming Pakistani civilian, economic, or military assets. The embassy also stated that India possessed credible evidence linking Pakistan-based terrorists to the attack.

India Briefs U.S. on Operation

The Indian Embassy issued a formal statement outlining India’s approach:

“India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted,” it stated.

Shortly after the operation, NSA Ajit Doval spoke directly with U.S. NSA Marco Rubio and Secretary of State, providing them with a briefing on the operation and its justification.

Evidence Links Attack to Pakistan-Based Terrorists

The embassy further said:

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack.”

India expected Pakistan to take action against the perpetrators and dismantle their infrastructure.

Pakistan Responds with Denial

However, the embassy noted Pakistan’s lack of cooperation.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” it said.

Strikes Remain Restrained and Strategic

Reiterating India’s commitment to restraint, the statement concluded:

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

A detailed Ministry of Defence briefing on the operation is expected soon.

