Operation Sindoor: ‘Our BSF Jawans Gave A Befitting Reply To Them’ Says BSF DIG RS Pura Sector, Chiter Pal

In a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday revealed details of a significant counter-operation against terrorist activities originating from across the border. Under Operation Sindoor, the BSF targeted and destroyed terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied territory, dealing heavy casualties to terrorists, their supporters, and Pakistani forces.

According to Varinder Dutta, BSF DIG of the Sunderbani Sector, Indian intelligence reported on May 8 that 18 to 20 terrorists had gathered at the Looni terror launch pad in Pakistan. “We surprised them with a strategic assault, causing significant damage,” he said during the press briefing held in Jammu.

BSF DIG SS Mand added that their surveillance picked up movement of 40-50 individuals approaching the international border on May 8. “We launched pre-emptive strikes to foil any infiltration attempt. In retaliation, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on our Border Outposts (BOPs), but BSF responded effectively. Inputs confirm injuries to terrorists, their handlers, Pakistani Rangers, and even some officers,” he said.

Highlighting continued hostilities, Shashank Anand, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, stated that Pakistan intensified firing in the Akhnoor sector on May 9 and 10. “The firing was unprovoked and indiscriminate along the border belt. As part of our planned operation, BSF units targeted the Looni launch pad, neutralizing threats,” he said.

Further detailing the ongoing operation, Chiter Pal, DIG RS Pura sector, reported that Pakistan targeted multiple Indian posts using flat trajectory weapons and mortars, and even attacked the village of Abdullian. “BSF jawans responded with full force. When the firing subsided, Pakistan increased drone activity. In response, BSF destroyed the Mastpur terror launch pad with precision strikes,” he said.

Operation Sindoor marks one of the most comprehensive responses by BSF in recent months amid rising cross-border threats. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the border and neutralizing any attempts to disrupt peace in the region.

