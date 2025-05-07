Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Killed in India's Cross-Border Strikes in Pakistan and PoK

Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Killed in India’s Cross-Border Strikes in Pakistan and PoK

Senior security officials told reporters that the two biggest and most significant strikes took place in JeM’s stronghold of Bahawalpur and in Muridke, the base of operations for LeT. Each of these strikes is estimated to have killed between 25 to 30 terrorists.

In a massive overnight operation that sent shockwaves across the region, Indian armed forces carried out a series of high-precision strikes early Wednesday, targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to top security sources, more than 80 terrorists were killed in the cross-border action, which is being called Operation Sindoor.

The strikes were launched in direct retaliation to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 innocent civilians. Indian forces took aim at nine facilities linked to banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen — all of which are listed under United Nations sanctions as terrorist groups.

Major Targets Hit in Bahawalpur and Muridke

Senior security officials told reporters that the two biggest and most significant strikes took place in JeM’s stronghold of Bahawalpur and in Muridke, the base of operations for LeT. Each of these strikes is estimated to have killed between 25 to 30 terrorists.

In Muridke, the strike hit Masjid wa Markaz Taiba, known as the ideological heart of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Intelligence officials have long referred to it as the “terror nursery” of Pakistan. Both sites were considered high-value targets due to their deep ties to terror planning and recruitment.

More Strikes Across Pakistan and PoK

In total, nine terror-linked facilities were hit — four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These locations included training grounds, radicalisation centres, and launchpads used for infiltration into Indian territory.

Here’s a list of some of the locations hit:

  • Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, linked to JeM

  • Markaz Abbas in Kotli, JeM facility

  • Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad, JeM-linked

  • Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, tied to LeT

  • Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad, LeT camp

  • Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli, Hizbul Mujahideen site

  • Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, another Hizbul Mujahideen target

Sources added that intelligence agencies are still confirming the exact number of casualties, but initial estimates suggest 80 to 90 terrorists were neutralised in total.

“Justice is Served”: Army Posts Video After Strikes

Soon after the successful strikes, the Indian Army released a short video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Justice is served.” The post quickly went viral and was seen as a signal of India’s no-nonsense approach to cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan Calls Strike “Act of War,” Reports Civilian Casualties

Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan has strongly condemned the strikes, claiming that eight civilians — including a child — were killed in the attack. It labelled India’s action as a “blatant act of war.”

Indian officials, however, clarified that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted during Operation Sindoor. The strikes were specifically designed to hit terror-related infrastructure while avoiding escalation with the Pakistani military.

Still, Indian intelligence agencies believe that elements of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Army, and elite Special Services Group (SSG) were providing support to these terror outfits.

Pakistan Responds With Shelling Across LoC

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with heavy artillery and cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tragically, three Indian civilians were killed in the firing. As of the latest updates, the Indian Army was responding strongly, and the exchange of fire was ongoing.

Indian security forces said they are taking “proportionate” action in response to Pakistan’s unprovoked aggression.

