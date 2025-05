Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Punished Through Military And Non Military Means

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty under Operation Sindoor was a decisive move with far-reaching consequences.

Operation Sindoor marked a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic prowess through a blend of military and non-military means.

Operation Sindoor marked a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic prowess through a blend of military and non-military means. This multi-dimensional operation successfully neutralized terrorist threats, deterred Pakistani aggression, and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, all while maintaining strategic restraint and international support.

Military Measures

India employed a range of precise and deliberate military actions to achieve its objectives.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out coordinated precision missile strikes on nine terrorist facilities-four in Pakistan (including Bahawalpur and Muridke) and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (such as Muzaffarabad and Kotli). These facilities were key command centers for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008).

In response to Pakistan’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks on May 7,8 and 9th 2025, targeting multiple Indian cities and military installations, India launched kamikaze drones to destroy Pakistani air defenses across the country including nuetralsing air defence system of Lahore.

India’s air defense system proved instrumental in neutralizing all incoming threats, resulting in near zero casualties or material losses, and exposing flaws in Pakistan’s HQ-9 system.

India’s counter military actions on night of 9 th and 10 th May also became the first instance of a country damaged more than 5 air force camps of a nuclear country by destrying PAF camps in Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rafiqui, Murid and Sialkot.

Along the LoC, following Pakistani artillery and mortar shelling in the Poonch-Rajouri sector that targetted civilian areas, Indian troops responded with calibrated counterfire destroying terrorist bunkers and Pakistani army’s positions to target civilians.

Non-Military Measures

India’s non-kinetic efforts were equally significant in shaping the strategic environment and ensuring public and international support. India leveraged strategic policy decisions, information dominance, and psychological operations to isolate Pakistan economically and diplomatically, while bolstering domestic readiness and international support.

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty under Operation Sindoor was a decisive move with far-reaching consequences. Pakistan, as the lower riparian, depends on the Indus system for 80% of its 16 million hectares of farmland and 93% of its total water use-sustaining 237 million people and driving a quarter of its GDP through crops like wheat, rice, and cotton.

With just 10% live storage capacity (14.4 MAF) at Mangla and Tarbela dams, any disruption in flows threatens catastrophic agricultural losses, food shortages, water rationing in major cities, and rolling blackouts that would cripple industries, including textiles and fertilizers. These shocks could trigger a broader fiscal and foreign exchange crisis in an already fragile economy.

For India, the treaty had long constrained infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, limiting it to run-of-the-river projects. Its suspension allows India full control over western rivers like Jhelum and Chenab—enabling new reservoirs, boosting irrigation and hydropower in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Haryana, and transforming a diplomatic tool into a developmental advantage. By suspending this, India gave decisive message that water and blood cannot flow together.

India closed the Attari-Wagah border and suspended all bilateral trade with Pakistan, halting exports of key goods such as onions and restricting imports like cement and textiles. This decision severed the primary land-based trade route between the two countries.

The suspension imposed immediate economic costs on Pakistan, already grappling with inflation and debt. By choking off these economic lifelines without engaging in direct military escalation, India reinforced its zero-tolerance stance while avoiding full-scale conflict.

India also cancelled visa of all Pakistanis living in India and sent them back in the immediate aftermath of Pahalgam terrorist attack showing strong resolve against terrorism.

India imposed a complete ban on Pakistani artists, halting performances, screenings, music releases, and cultural collaborations. This ban extended to streaming platforms, cutting off Pakistan’s cultural influence in India.

These steps, imposed tangible economic and diplomatic costs. Collectively, these actions deepened Pakistan’s isolation and reaffirmed India’s commitment to a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

ALSO READ: One Bullet, Many Birds: How Operation Sindoor Avenged Various Terrorist Attacks of the Past!