Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Constantly Monitors Strikes From His Residence

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Constantly Monitors Strikes From His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored Operation Sindoor through the night, staying updated on every detail as the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to government sources who spoke to ANI.

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Constantly Monitors Strikes From His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored Operation Sindoor through the night, staying updated on every detail


Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored Operation Sindoor through the night, staying updated on every detail as the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to government sources who spoke to ANI.

PM Modi Monitored the Strikes from His Residence

Sources said the Prime Minister was awake and closely tracking the mission from his official residence in Delhi. Every key update about the strikes—planned in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack—was being relayed to him in real time.

“PM Modi was monitoring the operation from his residence and was taking all the information about the operation,” a top source told ANI.

National Security Adviser Kept PM Updated

Throughout the night, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval played a crucial role in briefing the Prime Minister on the progress of the mission. Doval, who has long experience in national security matters, was in constant communication with the military leadership and intelligence officials during the execution of the strikes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“NSA Doval was giving information,” a source added, highlighting Doval’s role as the key channel of updates to the PM.

All Nine Targets Successfully Hit

According to initial assessments shared with the Prime Minister, all nine intended targets were hit successfully. The Indian military had launched the strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, using advanced weapons and precise intelligence to target terror infrastructure without escalating into a full-blown military conflict. “The strike on all nine targets is successful,” sources confirmed to ANI.

India’s Firm Yet Measured Response

The late-night involvement of PM Modi underscores just how seriously the government viewed this operation. The strikes were described by the Indian Army earlier as “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” targeting terror facilities while deliberately avoiding Pakistani military sites.

The mission was launched after the horrific attack in Pahalgam, where gunmen killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. The Indian government has vowed to hold those responsible accountable, and Operation Sindoor is seen as a direct response to that tragedy.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Operation Sindoor PM Modi pok

PM Modi

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror...
India launches Operation

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To...
India launched a military

Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike...
Indigo

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues...
Islamabad has come out st

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror...

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To Know

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike At 1:44 AM Targets 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan; What To...

Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike In Pakistan?

Operation Sindoor: Did India Already Inform Leading Countries Like US, Russia Of Its Precision Strike...

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues Advisory

Can You Fly To Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor? Indigo Issues...

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Responds To Operation Sindoor; Alleges Violation Of Sovereignty

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media