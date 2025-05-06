Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Constantly Monitors Strikes From His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored Operation Sindoor through the night, staying updated on every detail as the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to government sources who spoke to ANI.

PM Modi Monitored the Strikes from His Residence

Sources said the Prime Minister was awake and closely tracking the mission from his official residence in Delhi. Every key update about the strikes—planned in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack—was being relayed to him in real time.

“PM Modi was monitoring the operation from his residence and was taking all the information about the operation,” a top source told ANI.

National Security Adviser Kept PM Updated

Throughout the night, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval played a crucial role in briefing the Prime Minister on the progress of the mission. Doval, who has long experience in national security matters, was in constant communication with the military leadership and intelligence officials during the execution of the strikes.

“NSA Doval was giving information,” a source added, highlighting Doval’s role as the key channel of updates to the PM.

All Nine Targets Successfully Hit

According to initial assessments shared with the Prime Minister, all nine intended targets were hit successfully. The Indian military had launched the strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, using advanced weapons and precise intelligence to target terror infrastructure without escalating into a full-blown military conflict. “The strike on all nine targets is successful,” sources confirmed to ANI.

India’s Firm Yet Measured Response

The late-night involvement of PM Modi underscores just how seriously the government viewed this operation. The strikes were described by the Indian Army earlier as “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” targeting terror facilities while deliberately avoiding Pakistani military sites.

The mission was launched after the horrific attack in Pahalgam, where gunmen killed 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. The Indian government has vowed to hold those responsible accountable, and Operation Sindoor is seen as a direct response to that tragedy.