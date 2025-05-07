Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi Sends ‘Best Wishes, Much Love’ To Indian Armed Forces

Congress leader added, “Full support to our forces,” signaling bipartisan unity in the wake of rising tensions along the border.

In a strong message of solidarity, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed full support for the Indian armed forces after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a major retaliatory strike against terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“Best wishes and much love. We completely support the armed forces,” said Rahul Gandhi, standing firmly behind India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including tourists.

Congress leader added, “Full support to our forces,” signaling bipartisan unity in the wake of rising tensions along the border. He also confirmed that the Congress party will participate in the all-party meeting scheduled for tomorrow, convened to discuss the national security situation post-strikes.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated the party’s stance, stating, “India has an unflinching national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK.” He lauded the armed forces for their “resolute resolve and courage” in executing the precision strikes.

“We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK… National unity and solidarity is the need of the hour,” Kharge wrote in a post on X, using the hashtag #OperationSindoor. India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 7, 2025

According to official sources, the Indian military, following a green light from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carried out 25-minute-long coordinated missile strikes from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM last night. The strikes destroyed infrastructure belonging to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jamaat-ud-Dawa in nine key locations, including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, and Bahawalpur.

Prime Minister Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally brief her about the operation. The move underscores the gravity of the escalating cross-border situation following the Pahalgam massacre.

