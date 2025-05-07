Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh Praises Armed Forces After Massive Cross-Border Strikes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held conversations with the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force late Tuesday night following a major military operation named Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held conversations with the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force late Tuesday night following a major military operation named Operation Sindoor. According to sources, these discussions happened shortly after Indian forces carried out coordinated strikes on terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

These strikes are being called India’s most significant military action inside Pakistani territory since the 1971 war, and they appear to be a direct response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The goal of the operation was to eliminate senior operatives of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both known for orchestrating deadly attacks on Indian soil.

India Hits Terror Targets Deep Inside Pakistan

According to a report by CNN, the Indian military carried out its deepest strikes within Pakistan’s undisputed territory in over five decades. This operation is considered one of the boldest moves by India in its ongoing fight against cross-border terrorism.

The Defence Ministry released a formal statement on the strikes, saying, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

The statement added, “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

Nine Terror Bases Destroyed Across Border

Sources told ANI that Indian forces successfully destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in total — four inside Pakistan, including in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in PoJK. The strikes were carried out using high-precision weapons in a coordinated effort involving all three wings of the military: the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The operation reportedly involved heavy mobilisation of personnel and equipment, indicating thorough planning and coordination.

PM Modi Monitored the Operation Throughout the Night

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the entire operation as it unfolded overnight. The strikes, which were completed successfully, focused on neutralizing key figures of JeM and LeT believed to be behind several attacks in India.

Rajnath Singh Reviews Situation After the Strikes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remained in touch with the three service chiefs and was fully briefed on the situation. A senior defence source told ANI, “Rajnath Singh spoke to all three armed forces chiefs after Operation Sindoor was conducted late at night and discussed the situation.”

In a concerning development, defence sources also confirmed that three Indian civilians lost their lives after the Pakistan Army carried out heavy firing and artillery shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir. The shelling began late Tuesday night and continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

India Responds to Ceasefire Violations with Heavy Firepower

In response to these unprovoked ceasefire violations, Indian forces gave a strong and immediate reply. According to defence officials, the Pakistan Army suffered casualties as a result of India’s counter-offensive.

“The Indian Army effectively countered artillery fire from the Pakistan Army,” a defence source stated. The exchange of fire came after repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, prompting India to take firm retaliatory action.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

