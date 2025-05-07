Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
Operation Sindoor: Red Alert In Uttar Pradesh After Indian Armed Forces Launch Massive Strike In Pakistan

The operation, a response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, marked India's most significant military action inside Pakistani territory in over five decades.

A Red Alert was declared in Uttar Pradesh following Operation Sindoor that targeted terror hideouts in Pakistan in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack.


“Red Alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh following #OperationSindoor — the Indian Army’s targeted strike on terror hideouts,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar, said on his official X handle.

He said that all Uttar Pradesh Police formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations.

“All @Uppolice field formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations. UP Police remains alert, equipped, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen. Jay Hind!, ” he said.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

Successful targets

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Narwal, father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack, hailed the operation, calling it a decisive step that will serve as a lasting deterrent to terrorists.

Speaking on the strike by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of Wednesday, where the forces destroyed nine anti-India terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Narwal expressed confidence in the government’s actions, stating that the airstrikes targeting the terrorist sites will ensure justice for the 26 victims of the attack.

“When this happened, you came home and asked me this question: ‘what do you want from the government?’ and I gave you an answer that I fully trust the Indian government and it is doing its job… And today the Indian government has done that work,” Rajesh Narwal said.

He commended the government’s resolve, adding, “The Govt of India has taken the right step… This strike will always resonate in their minds, and they will think a hundred times before doing such a thing in the future.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Why India Chose ‘Operation Sindoor’ as the Code Name for Pahalgam Counterstrike

