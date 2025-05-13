Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter

As tensions between India and Pakistan flared again during Operation Sindoor, one name from history quietly reemerged—Sargodha. Among the airbases hit by India in the recent airstrikes was this very airbase in Pakistan's Punjab province, now named after former air chief Mushaf Ali Mir, who died in a plane crash in 2003.

As tensions between India and Pakistan flared again during Operation Sindoor, one name from history quietly reemerged—Sargodha. Among the airbases hit by India in the recent airstrikes was this very airbase in Pakistan’s Punjab province, now named after former air chief Mushaf Ali Mir, who died in a plane crash in 2003. While new satellite images show a damaged runway at Sargodha following the Indian operation, the base also holds deep historical significance—especially for one Indian pilot whose bravery was hidden from public view for decades.

A Legendary Battle From 1965

Nearly 60 years ago, Sargodha was at the center of a fierce air battle during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. It was in these skies that Squadron Leader AB Devayya, flying an outdated Indian Mystere IV A fighter, took on a much faster and more advanced F-104 Starfighter of the Pakistan Air Force.

Despite being at a clear technological disadvantage, Devayya managed to shoot down the Pakistani aircraft. Sadly, he didn’t survive the dogfight. His plane went down on Pakistani soil, and he was buried there. For years, this courageous act went unrecognized—even by his own air force.

Devayya’s Moment of Bravery

On September 6, 1965, the Pakistan Air Force launched attacks on several Indian airbases—Adampur, Halwara, Pathankot, and Jamnagar. In response, the next day, the Indian Air Force struck back, targeting the Sargodha airbase. Squadron Leader Devayya was part of that mission.

Flying a Dassault Mystere IV A, he found himself in a one-on-one combat with Flight Lieutenant Amjad Hussain of the Pakistan Air Force, who was flying the much superior F-104 Starfighter. Despite the odds, Devayya managed to shoot down the enemy jet. While the Pakistani pilot survived by ejecting safely, Devayya did not make it. His squadron was unaware of this air battle, and initially, his sacrifice went unnoticed.

Recognition That Took Decades

For more than 20 years, Devayya’s story remained in the shadows. It was only after foreign accounts mentioned the dogfight that efforts began to acknowledge his heroics. British author John Fricker mentioned the encounter in his book, but many parts of it were later criticized as pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Still, Fricker’s account helped piece together what had happened. PVS Jagan Mohan, co-author of India-Pakistan Air War of 1965, explained in a podcast that Group Captain OP Taneja, the commanding officer of No. 1 Squadron, had read Fricker’s book and realized Devayya was the pilot who had brought down the F-104. Devayya was the only pilot from that raid who didn’t return to base, making the case even stronger.

Flight Lieutenant B. Guha, another Indian pilot, died later the same evening during a separate attack, which ruled him out of the Sargodha mission. This convinced Taneja to write to Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif, recommending Devayya for a posthumous Maha Vir Chakra—the country’s second-highest military honor.

A Wife’s Long Wait Ends

Twenty-two years after the war, Devayya’s wife, Sundari Devayya, finally received the Maha Vir Chakra on his behalf. He was 32 years old when he died in the skies over Pakistan. Though his death was once buried in silence, his courage eventually received the honor it deserved.

Even after all these years, many Indians are still unaware of Devayya’s heroics. But his story recently made a comeback in popular culture through the Bollywood film Sky Force, which is based on his life and bravery during the war. The film has introduced a new generation to this long-overlooked hero.

Sargodha: A Symbol of Courage

Now, with India’s latest strike on the Sargodha airbase during Operation Sindoor, old memories have resurfaced. While this time it was a damaged runway grabbing attention, for those who know the history, Sargodha will always be tied to Squadron Leader AB Devayya—a man who gave his life in one of the most daring air battles ever fought, and who proved that in a dogfight, it’s not the plane, but the pilot that makes all the difference.