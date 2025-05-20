Operation Sindoor Showcase: Indian Army Highlights Indigenous Defence Technology Along LoC

In a major step forward for India’s defence self-reliance, the Indian Army has successfully deployed domestically produced artillery systems during Operation Sindoor, a mission carried out along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, conducted under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign, was a strategic demonstration of India’s ability to counter cross-border threats using indigenous technologies.

Precision Strike Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor came in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives. The mission saw a carefully coordinated response involving all three branches of the armed forces.

Indian Army personnel attributed the operation’s success to a combination of strong infrastructure, advanced training, and strategic preparedness.

“Robust infrastructural development, hard training, and tactical readiness have ensured that while we are fully prepared to undertake our primary task of maintaining sanctity of the LoC, as also undertaking zero infiltrations here. We are also fully geared up and stand steadfast in our resolve to give a bloody punch to the enemy in case of any aggression as seen in Op Sindoor… In many places, it was also seen that the enemy was found running away, abandoning his post, just by virtue of our small arms fire… The defence infrastructure included an underground command post from where the entire operations were synchronised and operated across the sector”, the personnel said.

Artillery Units Steer the Assault

A key highlight of the mission was the performance of the artillery regiment, which was instrumental in striking strategic enemy positions.

“During Op Sindoor, the Regiment of Artillery had a major role to play in this sector. Our artillery guns were employed in a way such that they could target and destroy the enemy’s battalion headquarters, gun areas, and logistic echelons. We received orders from the fire direction centres. Our gunners were so energised and coordinated that all our targets were destroyed”, Indian Army personnel Amman Ali told ANI.

With calculated coordination, the gunners neutralised enemy assets, underlining the firepower and precision of the Made-in-India systems.

Pakistan Taken by Surprise, Suffered Setback

Another Army officer shared that Pakistan’s attempts to retaliate failed to make any impact, largely due to India’s reinforced forward posts and the combat readiness of its troops.

“Pakistan targeted Indian Army forward positions and depth gun areas and was rattled because it could not inflict any damage or casualties. This was possible because our positions were strengthened, and our troops and jawans were well-trained and well-conditioned. When the enemy started targeting our civilian areas, we decided that we needed to move from a proportional response to a punitive response,” he said.

The Indian Army’s shift from defensive to offensive posture proved decisive, dealing a blow to enemy morale and reinforcing India’s strategic edge along the LoC.

(With Inputs From ANI)

