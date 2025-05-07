‘Operation Sindoor Was A Befitting Reply’: Amit Shah Leads High-Level Security Meeting After Pahalgam Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a major security review meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi, bringing together the top leadership of border states that share boundaries with Pakistan and Nepal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a major security review meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi, bringing together the top leadership of border states that share boundaries with Pakistan and Nepal. The meeting came just days after India launched Operation Sindoor—a bold military action targeting terror camps—following the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

The meeting was part of a broader push by the central government to ramp up national security coordination, especially in light of recent cross-border threats and tensions.

Who Attended the Security Meeting?

The high-level meeting included the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal. A representative from Sikkim also joined the discussions. Most attendees participated through video conferencing, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Senior officials from central agencies were also present, including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), and Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Shah Highlights India’s Strong Response After Pahalgam Attack

Referring to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed several Indian citizens, Home Minister Amit Shah recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India would deliver a strong response.

Shah said, “After the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators and supporters of the terror attack.”

Operation Sindoor: A Message to the World

The Home Minister thanked PM Modi for authorizing Operation Sindoor and praised the armed forces for its successful execution.

“Operation Sindoor is a befitting reply from Bharat to those who dare to challenge India’s borders, military, and citizens,” Shah said, adding that the operation reflects the government’s “zero tolerance policy against terrorism.”

“All Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors present in the meeting congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the three armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Shah emphasized that India’s united stance has boosted the morale of the people across the country. “The unity shown by the country at this time has boosted the morale of the countrymen,” he said.

Details of the Operation: Terror Camps Destroyed

Amit Shah revealed that the Indian armed forces struck nine specific terror-linked locations during the night of May 6–7, 2025.

“In the intervening night of May 6 to 7, 2025, the Indian armed forces attacked nine specific locations linked to terrorists, destroying their infrastructure,” he said.

According to Shah, the operation destroyed training camps, weapons storage sites, and hideouts belonging to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and others.

States Told to Stay Prepared for Any Situation

Looking ahead, Shah directed all states to be ready for any emergencies. He urged them to follow guidelines issued for the nationwide civil defence mock drills. States were told to ensure that hospitals, fire departments, and supply chains for essential goods keep working smoothly.

The Home Minister also emphasized the importance of keeping various emergency response teams on standby. “The Home Minister asked the states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC etc. on alert to deal with any situation,” said the Home Ministry.

He also encouraged public participation. “Efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations,” Shah added.

Watch on Social Media and Strengthening Communication

Addressing the risks of misinformation, Shah advised states to keep a strict watch on social media.

“A strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms, and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies,” he said.

He also told officials to strengthen communication channels and protect vulnerable locations. “Every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication, and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened,” Shah said.

Importantly, he urged states to avoid spreading panic among the public. “He asked the states to stop spreading unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among the people against rumours.”

Call for Better Coordination Between Agencies

Finally, Shah stressed that local administration, the army, and paramilitary forces must work in even closer coordination in the coming days.

“He said that coordination between the local administration, the army and the paramilitary forces should be further enhanced,” the Home Ministry noted.

The meeting ended with a clear message: India is prepared to defend its borders and its citizens—and it expects all states to play an active part in keeping the country safe.