‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, especially highlighting the military operation—Operation Sindoor—and the PM’s first televised address to the nation since tensions began.

Calling the Prime Minister’s approach “extremely well-handled,” Tharoor said it was important that the leader of the country spoke directly to the people during such moments.

“It is certainly always needed (PM address). It is the duty of our Prime Minister to speak to his people from time to time,” Tharoor told NDTV.

He acknowledged that while Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is more of a general broadcast, it’s vital that the Prime Minister speaks directly to the nation when serious issues like war or national security are involved.

“I think coming on television, looking the nation square in the eye and talking about big issues on top of their minds is always important, whether it was Covid or whether it is war. We needed him to do that. So I am glad he did it,” he said.

PM Modi’s First Speech Since Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Modi addressed the country on Monday, his first public statement since the conflict with Pakistan escalated last week. In his speech, he said that the military operation had only been put on hold for now, and India’s next move would depend on how Pakistan behaves going forward.

Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, said the Prime Minister should speak to the people every time the nation faces a crisis.

Operation Sindoor: Planned, Precise, and Powerful

Talking about Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor praised the way it was executed.

“I have no doubts that a meticulously planned operation like this came out of a sophisticated military headquarters. It’s not some random, crazy doing something,” he said.

He continued to commend how the entire situation was managed:

“The overall crisis was handled extremely well. I have gone on record saying that Operation Sindoor, from the naming to the presentation to the conduct, everything I give full marks to.”

Strong Message to Pakistan

Tharoor made it clear that the message sent to Pakistan through this operation was loud and unmissable.

“The more you do, the more consequences you are going to face. I think all that messaging was very clear, and the Pakistanis have got that message,” he said.

He said Pakistan should understand that India is no longer going to silently absorb attacks.

“Pakistan should now realise that we are not anymore prepared to take all this (terror attacks),” he said.

Ceasefire Violated Within Hours

Operation Sindoor, launched on the night between May 7 and 8, sharply escalated the conflict between the two countries. Strikes and counter-strikes followed over the next few days. Eventually, on Saturday, India and Pakistan agreed to stop all military activity on land, air, and sea from 5 p.m. the same day.

However, that agreement was short-lived. Within hours, Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire terms, sparking fresh concern over the sustainability of the truce.

Tharoor’s Words Make It to PM’s Speech

Tharoor also shared a lighter moment from the past few days—he discovered that a line he had written in a newspaper article had made it into the Prime Minister’s speech.

“I was very pleased to see one of my lines that caught the attention of his speech writers because he used this – When I said the Prime Minister had said this is not an era of war and I had added in my Indian Express article two weeks ago, but it is not an era of terrorism either. That line made it to the PM’s speech. So I feel chuffed about that,” he said.

On Opposition’s Criticism of the PM’s Speech

Some in the Opposition had claimed that the Prime Minister’s address did not do enough to counter Pakistan’s version of events. Tharoor, however, defended Modi’s approach.

“I don’t think he particularly addressed the other people’s (Pakistan) narrative at all. He talked about what we were trying to do, what we believe we accomplished and how determined we are in the future. That message is good,” he said.

Combating Misinformation on the Global Stage

Tharoor stressed the need for Indian officials to do more on the global front to counter Pakistan’s narrative, especially in foreign media.

“There are people below his (PM Modi’s) level who should be doing that (tackling misinformation)… if there are media organisations that are willing to give us the time and space to be heard, we should leap on to those,” he explained.

He pointed out that just issuing statements from India isn’t enough, as people abroad may not even hear or understand them unless they’re made available in local languages and through international media channels.

Pakistan’s Habit of Denial

Tharoor also called out Pakistan’s consistent denial of any wrongdoing, citing past examples.

“Pakistanis are going and telling everybody ‘oh my gosh, we did nothing. They (Indians) were attacking us without any provocation’. And when we say look at Pahalgam, they say we didn’t do Pahalgam, where is the evidence?” he said.

He added: “Where was the evidence that Osama Bin Laden was there until they found him? Where was the evidence that they had done 26/11 until Kasab was captured alive? The problem is denial is the Pakistani modus operandi.”

Justice for Pahalgam Attack Still a Priority

Tharoor ended by saying that even with Operation Sindoor completed, the main goal is still to bring the attackers of the Pahalgam incident to justice.

“I believe that we still have to go after the individuals who perpetrated Pahalgam; we seem to have identified three out of four of them by name. We have to go after them and get them. Whatever it takes, however long it takes, is something that is indispensable for India’s self-respect to achieve,” he said.