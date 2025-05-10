Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
Operation Sindoor: What India Achieved

India successfully launched a massive strike deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied J&K to avenge the brutal killing of its civilians.

India launched a massive strike deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied J&K to avenge the brutal killing of its civilians. The operation was an absolute success. Here is what India achieved:

  1. Nine Terror Camps Destroyed

  • India neutralised 9 high-value terror launchpads across Pakistan and PoK.
  • Targets belonged to Lashkar-e-TaibaJaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The locations were identified as key training and operational centers for planning attacks against India.

  1. Deep Strikes into Pakistan’s Mainland

  • Strikes extended hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan, not just PoJK.
  • India struck targets even in Punjab province, considered a strategic stronghold of Pakistan’s military.
  • India struck at sensitive terror hubs such as Bahawalpur, places where even the USA had not dared to send its drones.

  1. Exposed Pakistan’s Fragile Air Defence

  • Indian forces successfully bypassed or jammed Pakistan’s air defence grid.
  • The swift and precise nature of the strikes, conducted within a 23-minute window, highlighted gaps in Pakistan’s air defense systems.
  • Indian Rafale jets equipped with SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs executed the mission without any reported losses, demonstrating technological and strategic superiority.

  1. Precision Without Escalation

  • No military or civilian infrastructure targeted — only terror assets.
  • India followed its Zero Tolerance doctrine while avoiding broader escalation.

  1. Elimination of Key Terror Operatives

  • Several dreaded terrorists eliminated, including those on India’s most wanted list.
  • Leadership of multiple terror modules wiped out in a single night.

  1. Tri-Service Synergy

  • The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force executed coordinated strikes — proof of India’s growing joint warfare capability.

  1. Global Message Sent

  • Showed the world that India will not wait for permission to defend its people.
  • Terror will be punished — anytime, anywhere.
  • It also showed that terrorists and their masterminds have no place to hide.

 

