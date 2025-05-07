Home
Operation Sindoor: Yogi Adityanath Applauds PM Modi And Armed Forces For Precision Strikes

Referring to the terrorists behind the brutal attack, Adityanath declared, “Those who dared to kill the husbands of our sisters and mothers have now lost their entire family in the missile strikes.”

Operation Sindoor: Yogi Adityanath Applauds PM Modi And Armed Forces For Precision Strikes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for executing Operation Sindoor, a late-night precision strike targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for executing Operation Sindoor, a late-night precision strike targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists.

In a strong statement, CM Yogi said, “I express my heartfelt appreciation and congratulate the Chiefs of the three forces as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan last night. Operation Sindoor is the true sentiment of PM Narendra Modi and our security forces towards our sisters who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Referring to the terrorists behind the brutal attack, Adityanath declared, “Those who dared to kill the husbands of our sisters and mothers have now lost their entire family in the missile strikes.”

The Chief Minister also oversaw a nationwide mock drill conducted under a blackout scenario at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, in line with orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The drill aimed at preparing security forces and civilians for any emergency amidst rising border tensions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also been closely monitoring the situation, maintaining communication with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah has reportedly directed the BSF to implement all safety protocols for residents in border areas.

In Jammu and Kashmir, LG Manoj Sinha reviewed ground reports from border districts, instructing District Collectors to relocate villagers from vulnerable zones and ensure the availability of essential services. “We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!” read a statement from the LG’s office.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally brief her on the details of Operation Sindoor, which is being seen as a strong and strategic response to the Pahalgam attack.

With Operation Sindoor, the government has signaled a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism, receiving widespread support from various political and military quarters.

