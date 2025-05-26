Operation Sindoor’s Logo Designers Revealed: The Story Behind Lt Col Harsh Gupta And Hav Surinder Singh’s Masterpiece

These operations resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists. Among them were four close aides and ten family members of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

In the early morning of May 7, the Indian Defence Forces carried out a precise and forceful counter-attack under the codename Operation Sindoor. This mission was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror assault that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

That same night, the Ministry of Defence issued a statement confirming the action. “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

Designing a Symbol: The Faces Behind the Operation’s Emblem

The first visuals from the Army HQ Operations room did more than show the mission’s execution. They revealed the people responsible for designing the emblem of Operation Sindoor.

The logo was created by Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havaldar Surinder Singh.

This design is more than just an image. It features the words “OPERATION SINDOOR” in strong block letters, with one of the ‘O’s portrayed as a bowl of sindoor, or vermillion. Some of the powder appears scattered, resembling drops of blood.

In Indian culture, sindoor symbolizes a married Hindu woman’s status. When removed, it signifies widowhood. The scattered vermillion in the logo serves as a powerful visual for the lives lost in the terror strike and the sorrow of the women who lost their husbands.

The red powder also carries emotional weight. It speaks of tradition, power, and pain. It represents not just cultural symbolism but also the emotional intensity of the attack and India’s firm response.

Precision Strikes That Sent a Message

Operation Sindoor was both symbolic and strategic. The Indian military targeted nine terror camps with accuracy and efficiency.

These included key Jaish-e-Mohammed sites such as Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal camp in Tehra Kalan, and Markaz Abbas in Kotli. The Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad was also struck.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s bases at Markaz Taiba in Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, and the Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad were hit as well.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen locations, Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, were also among the targets.

These operations resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists. Among them were four close aides and ten family members of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

Officials described the operation as one of the most precise and significant cross-border actions since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

The Power of a Name: Why ‘Operation Sindoor’ Was Chosen

The name Operation Sindoor was chosen with deep intention. It carried emotional weight and a message of resilience.

Approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the name paid tribute to the women widowed by the Pahalgam terror attack.

These women included Himanshi Narwal from Haryana, Aishanya Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, Shital Kalathiya and Kajalben Parmar from Gujarat, Sohini Adhikari from Kolkata, Pragati Jagdale from Maharashtra, Sheela Ramachandran from Kerala, Jennifer Nathaniel from Madhya Pradesh, and Jaya Mishra.

Among them, Himanshi Narwal became the face of the tragedy. She had been married just six days before the attack. Images of her kneeling beside the body of her husband, Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, showed her without the sindoor that marks a married Hindu woman.

In high-level discussions, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the attack had targeted Indian men, leaving behind grieving families and newly widowed women.

The spilled sindoor in the operation’s logo became more than a design. It was a tribute to these women and a symbol of India’s grief, anger, and determination to respond with strength and dignity.

