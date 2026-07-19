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Home > India News > Opposition Protests NCPI Entry Ahead of Monsoon Session: Can Rebel TMC MPs Secure Their Place in Parliament?

Opposition Protests NCPI Entry Ahead of Monsoon Session: Can Rebel TMC MPs Secure Their Place in Parliament?

Opposition parties briefly walked out of the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, protesting the invitation given to NCPI, a new bloc formed by rebel TMC MPs whose merger is still pending approval.

Opposition Parties Protest Over Invitation to New NCPI Bloc (Photo: ANI)
Opposition Parties Protest Over Invitation to New NCPI Bloc (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 14:06 IST

Opposition leaders briefly walked out of the usual all-party meeting before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The protest was against the role of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a newly-formed political party by rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs.

After a few minutes, the leaders returned to the table. But the token protest indicated the growing political tension ahead of the Parliament session.

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Congress Calls Walkout a Symbolic Protest

The Congress called the walkout a symbolic boycott of the government’s decision to invite the NCPI. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the opposition wanted to raise several important issues in the Monsoon Session. These include the alleged Ram temple donation scam, NEET paper leak controversy, farmers’ concerns, petrol blending policy and the issue of delimitation. He said the opposition would continue to raise matters affecting the public and demand discussions in Parliament.

TMC Rebel MPs Join NCPI, Creating Political Dispute

Earlier in June, around 20 rebel MPs from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC had joined the NCPI. The opposition parties were thrown into disarray by the sudden emergence of the new party. But opposition leaders questioned the rationale behind inviting the NCPI to the all-party meeting when its merger with the rebel MPs was not yet officially approved.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said the party was worried about an invitation being extended to an unrecognised group for an important parliamentary meeting. The official Parliament website did not have the name of NCPI, he said. In the Parliament records, 20 rebel MPs still appear as TMC members.

NCPI Defends Its Participation in Meeting

Leaders of the NCPI defended their participation in the all-party meeting. They said they went because they had an official invitation from the government. Former TMC parliamentary party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the NCPI attended the meeting as a new party with 20 MPs.

Bandyopadhyay said that the opposition must play a strong role in Parliament, and the government should work with all sides for the smooth functioning of the House. He also said that NCPI is committed for secularism, communal harmony and national unity and also added that these values are part of the party’s constitution.

NCPI Merger Approval Remains Pending

The NCPI leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar thanked the government for allowing the party to participate in the meeting. The merger will take time and the necessary papers will be given to the Speaker, she said.

She also called the decision to have a separate seating arrangement for the NCPI group a good move. However, TMC is adamant that the rebel MPs should be with the party till the Speaker gives a final call on disqualification proceedings.

Political Tensions Rise Before Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session is starting off with another hurdle in the form of the dispute over recognition of NCPI. The NCPI has announced that it is a new parliamentary party, but the TMC and other opposition parties say its status is yet to be officially settled. The issue is expected to remain a major political flashpoint during the upcoming Parliament session.

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Opposition Protests NCPI Entry Ahead of Monsoon Session: Can Rebel TMC MPs Secure Their Place in Parliament?
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