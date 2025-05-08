Opposition Reaffirms Unambiguous Support To Govt, Seeks Safety Measures For People Living Along Border Areas

At an all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor, the opposition unanimously backed the government’s anti-terror action, citing national interest. Rahul Gandhi called for a special Parliament session, while leaders pledged full support to the armed forces and urged focus on border civilians’ safety.

At the all-party meeting called by the government over Operation Sindoor, the entire opposition today reaffirmed and reiterated its unambiguous and complete support to the government in its action against terrorism.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also demanded the government to convene the special session of Parliament.

The opposotion parties at all party meeting were briefed about the details of Operation Sindoor by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister read out the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the meeting, talking to reporters, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge quoted the Defence Minister saying that the government was not taking any military action but only acting against terrorists.

The Congress president said that Singh told the meeting that India’s action was only targeted at the terror training camps and not against the army or any civilians.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha disclosed that the entire opposition accepted the Defence Minister’s contention that in view of national security concerns, everything cannot be revealed in the all-party meeting.

“We accepted it in the national interest and did not ask any further questions,” he added.

Kharge said the entire opposition told the Defence Minister in one voice to go ahead and everyone was with the government’s decision and action.

“We are with the army. Whatever action the army is taking, as the Prime Minister has given full authority to the army, we approve that,” he said.

The Congress president disclosed that everyone in the meeting expressed concern over the safety and security of people living in the border areas. He cited incidents of the loss of lives in the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the opposition urged the government that their safety should be a priority.

He said that the government has assured that all measures were being taken on that count.

Kharge disclosed that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had suggested convening a special session of Parliament where MPs from across the country could send a message of unity and solidarity. He said, however, there was no response from the government.

He added that the opposition parties were united and did not express any disagreement with the government.

The Congress president made it categorically clear that at this stage everyone wanted to send a loud and clear message that all parties are together in the interest of the security, unity and integrity of the country.

“All parties conveyed full support to our defence forces and saluted their courage and determination to ensure the unity and security of the country,” he added.

Kharge also dispelled the fake propaganda being circulated about Indian planes having been shot down. “Those are all lies,” he asserted.

To a question about the diplomatic measures being taken by the government, the Congress president said the opposition did not insist on details in the national interest.

To a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not attending today’s meeting, he said they (the opposition) had expected him to be present at the meeting, as they have already extended full support to the government in whatever decision and action it takes.

Kharge refused any comment on the PM’s absence, saying these are critical times and such questions can be raised later.

Responding to media queries after the all-party meeting, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also stated that all Opposition parties supported the government move and didn’t ask for details of the military operation in national interest.

