Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
‘Opposition To Continue Using Democratic Institutions To Safeguard People’s Rights’ Says Rahul Gandhi

LoP further mentioned that under Saptagiri Ulaka, the Rural Development Committee advocated for the expansion and strengthening of MNREGA, urging the removal of unnecessary obstacles.

Rahul Gandhi


Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday highlighted the suggestions that Congress-led Standing Committees made during the Budget Session of Parliament and said that the Opposition will continue to use “democratic institutions” to fight for the rights and well-being of the people of India.

“In the Budget Session of Parliament, Congress-led Standing Committees made several suggestions to improve the lives of Indians. The Committee on Agriculture, chaired by Charanjit Singh Channi ji, expanded on its previous call for a legal MSP and recommended additional compensation for stubble collection, along with a number of key protections for farmers and fishermen,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Emphasis on Education and Migrant Worker Welfare

“The Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, led by Digvijaya Singh ji, called for recruiting more teachers, reforms to end paper leaks and higher and timely-paid honorariums for Anganwadi workers. Meanwhile, the External Affairs Committee, chaired by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, emphasised the need for safeguards for Indian migrant workers abroad,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that these are just a few examples of the Congress Party’s commitment to people’s welfare.”Even while in Opposition, we will continue to use every democratic institution to fight for the rights and well-being of the people of India,” the LoP said.

The Budget session began on January 31, 2025 and concluded on April 4. Both houses will now reconvene during the Monsoon session of Parliament; however, the dates have not been announced yet.

During the session, 10 government bills were introduced, and 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, were passed. One of the standout points of this session was the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025.

(With ANI Inputs)

