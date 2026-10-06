Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected

The impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar submitted to Speaker Om Birla by Congress and INDIA bloc MPs, is likely to be rejected.

Some media reports suggest that the impeachment motion reportedly contains forged signatures of MPs including several technical errors. Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat believe the number of mistakes is so high that they may have been made deliberately.

Rahul Gandhi has been particularly aggressive against Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of ‘vote chori’. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted on X demanding that Gyanesh Kumar resign.

The Congress and the entire INDIA bloc have been holding nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar after alleged discrepencies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). From Parliament to the streets, the Opposition has been targeting PM Narendra Modi over alleged ‘vote theft’ in connection with the SIR exercise, while naming Gyanesh Kumar.

As Chief Election Commissioner, the procedure for removing Gyanesh Kumar is similar to that of removing a Supreme Court judge, requiring the passage of an impeachment motion.

However, some leaders within the Congress including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are reportedly not in favour of the motion. Nevertheless, Congress and INDIA bloc leaders have brought the motion in an attempt to put pressure on Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission.

Earlier on March 12, 193 opposition MPs had submitted an impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar, which was rejected. This time too, the motion is likely to face rejection.