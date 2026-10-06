LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected

Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected

The Congress and the entire INDIA bloc have been holding nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar after alleged discrepencies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). From Parliament to the streets, the Opposition has been targeting PM Narendra Modi over alleged 'vote theft' in connection with the SIR exercise, while naming Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi has been particularly aggressive against Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of 'vote chori'. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted on X demanding that Gyanesh Kumar resign.
Rahul Gandhi has been particularly aggressive against Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of 'vote chori'. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted on X demanding that Gyanesh Kumar resign.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 19:10 IST

The impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar submitted to Speaker Om Birla by Congress and INDIA bloc MPs, is likely to be rejected.
 
Some media reports suggest that the impeachment motion reportedly contains forged signatures of MPs including several technical errors. Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat believe the number of mistakes is so high that they may have been made deliberately.
 
Rahul Gandhi has been particularly aggressive against Gyanesh Kumar over the allegations of ‘vote chori’. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted on X demanding that Gyanesh Kumar resign.
 
The Congress and the entire INDIA bloc have been holding nationwide protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar after alleged discrepencies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). From Parliament to the streets, the Opposition has been targeting PM Narendra Modi over alleged ‘vote theft’ in connection with the SIR exercise, while naming Gyanesh Kumar.
 
As Chief Election Commissioner, the procedure for removing Gyanesh Kumar is similar to that of removing a Supreme Court judge, requiring the passage of an impeachment motion.
 
However, some leaders within the Congress including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are reportedly not in favour of the motion. Nevertheless, Congress and INDIA bloc leaders have brought the motion in an attempt to put pressure on Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission.
 
Earlier on March 12, 193 opposition MPs had submitted an impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar, which was rejected. This time too, the motion is likely to face rejection.
 
Besides technical errors, the entire motion reportedly contains forged signatures of MPs, and the signatures did not match during verification. According to Parliament Secretariat sources, it appears that Congress itself may not want the impeachment motion to reach the stage of discussion in Parliament.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

CPOPC Strengthens India Partnership on Edible Oil Security, Sustainable Production and Consumer Awareness at GLOBOIL India 2026

Under the Guidance of High Commissioner Shri P. Kumaran, Hindi Continues to Expand Across the United Kingdom

CEP, IIT Delhi opens admissions for the 9th batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

Parul University Signs MoU with Innogress to Establish Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computing

Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ICC WORLD CUP 2027: Blockbuster Clash Leads Ticket Race As World Cup Applications Cross 1 Million

Has Smriti Mandhana Replaced Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s All-Format Captain? BCCI Seemingly Confirms Ahead Of Home Series Against Zimbabwe

Caught On Camera: Sleeper Bus Catches Fire in Greater Noida; What Triggered The Deadly Blaze?

Online Class Turns Into Horror as Masked Man Slashes 19-Year-Old’s Neck and Forehead, Then Flees: What Happened in Faridabad?

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s First and Latest International Goals As Argentina Legend Bids Farewell vs Benin

NHAI FASTag Reward: NHAI Offers Free Rs 1,000 Recharge By Reporting Dirty Toll Plaza Toilets; Here’s How To Claim

Best Cast IT Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge for IPO

Extra Salary Came Into Teachers’ Accounts, Then The Recovery Notice Arrived: Supreme Court Explains Why They Must Pay Back

Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected
Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected
Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected
Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected
Opposition’s Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Likely to Be Rejected

QUICK LINKS