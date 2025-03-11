Orange Alert In South Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Expected, Chennai On Yellow Alert!

IMD issues Orange Alert for south Tamil Nadu; heavy rains expected. Chennai on Yellow Alert with moderate rain. Schools may shut in affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued an Orange Alert for four districts in southern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Chennai is placed under a Yellow Alert, with a forecast of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

Why Is Tamil Nadu Seeing Heavy Rains?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the southwest Bay of Bengal is driving widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu. The system is expected to intensify, bringing significant showers, particularly in the southern and delta districts.

Districts Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall

Heavy to very heavy rain expected in: Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

Possibility of heavy rain in: Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, and four other districts



Rainfall to Continue on Wednesday

Officials have predicted that heavy rains will persist in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday). Chennai is also likely to experience light to moderate rain in some parts on Tuesday.

With the weather system moving further inland, day temperatures in Tamil Nadu may dip after Tuesday.

Government on Alert: Possible School and College Closures

In response to the severe weather warning, the Tamil Nadu government is considering declaring holidays for schools and colleges in the affected districts. Authorities have also advised residents to remain indoors and take necessary precautions during the heavy downpour.

