Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Orange Alert In South Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Expected, Chennai On Yellow Alert!

Orange Alert In South Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Expected, Chennai On Yellow Alert!

IMD issues Orange Alert for south Tamil Nadu; heavy rains expected. Chennai on Yellow Alert with moderate rain. Schools may shut in affected areas.

Orange Alert In South Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Expected, Chennai On Yellow Alert!


The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued an Orange Alert for four districts in southern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Chennai is placed under a Yellow Alert, with a forecast of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

Why Is Tamil Nadu Seeing Heavy Rains?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the southwest Bay of Bengal is driving widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu. The system is expected to intensify, bringing significant showers, particularly in the southern and delta districts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Districts Likely to Receive Heavy Rainfall

  • Heavy to very heavy rain expected in:
    • Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi
  • Possibility of heavy rain in:
    • Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, and four other districts

Rainfall to Continue on Wednesday

Officials have predicted that heavy rains will persist in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday). Chennai is also likely to experience light to moderate rain in some parts on Tuesday.

With the weather system moving further inland, day temperatures in Tamil Nadu may dip after Tuesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government on Alert: Possible School and College Closures

In response to the severe weather warning, the Tamil Nadu government is considering declaring holidays for schools and colleges in the affected districts. Authorities have also advised residents to remain indoors and take necessary precautions during the heavy downpour.

ALSO READ: Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized

Filed under

Chennai Yellow Alert heavy rain in Tamil Nadu IMD Orange Alert Tamil Nadu rain alert

newsx

Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert
Trump Administration

Trump Orders More Tariffs on Canada After Ontario Levies 25% Tax on Electricity
PM MODI IN MAURITIUS

PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Human Kidney (Representat

Ukrainian Woman Jailed In Poland For 12 Years For Selling 56 Human Kidneys In International...
newsx

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City
Nipsey Hussle and his ex-

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert

Watch | Cyclone Jude Hits Mozambique: Widespread Flooding, Power Outages, And Disaster Alert

Trump Orders More Tariffs on Canada After Ontario Levies 25% Tax on Electricity

Trump Orders More Tariffs on Canada After Ontario Levies 25% Tax on Electricity

PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Honored With Mauritius’s ‘Highest Civilian’ Award For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Ukrainian Woman Jailed In Poland For 12 Years For Selling 56 Human Kidneys In International Organ Trafficking Ring

Ukrainian Woman Jailed In Poland For 12 Years For Selling 56 Human Kidneys In International...

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Entertainment

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

SSMB29: Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu’s Film Based On The History Of This Mythological City

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

Who Is Tanisha Foster? Nipsey Hussle’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Joint Custody Of Late Rapper’s 16-Year-Old Daughter

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women