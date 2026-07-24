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Home > India News > Ordered iPhone, Got Beard Oil: Flipkart to Pay Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Compensation to Consumer

Ordered iPhone, Got Beard Oil: Flipkart to Pay Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Compensation to Consumer

A Mumbai man who ordered an iPhone 14 Pro on Flipkart received beard growth oil instead. A consumer court held Flipkart and the seller responsible, ordering a full refund with interest and compensation for mental harassment.

Mumbai consumer gets beard growth oil instead of an iPhone ordered on Flipkart. Photo: AI
Mumbai consumer gets beard growth oil instead of an iPhone ordered on Flipkart. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 12:41 IST

A man from Mumbai who had gone and bought an Apple iPhone 14 Pro, worth Rs 1.11 lakh on Flipkart, said he was left really shocked because when he opened the package he saw beard growth oil instead of the smartphone. He kept contacting customer support, submitted each and every document they asked for, but somehow a refund or a replacement still never came. After a long legal run, a consumer court finally ruled in his favour. The court told Flipkart and the seller to return his money, along with interest, and also pay compensation for the hassle and mental harassment.

How the iPhone Order Turned Into a Consumer Court Case 

A man from Mumbai’s Powai ordered an Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) on Flipkart on April 22, 2023, for Rs 1,11,793 under a no cost EMI plan. While the charger and phone cover he ordered separately were delivered properly, the big package that arrived had beard growth oil and some packing material inside instead of the iPhone.

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The customer said he kept reaching out to Flipkart’s customer support a few times between April and May 2023, and he shared all the necessary documents. Still, for some reason, his complaint was shown again and again as “resolved”, even though there was no refund and no replacement.

After hearing the entire matter, the consumer forum asked Flipkart and the seller to return the whole Rs 1,11,793, with 9% annual interest starting from April 22, 2023 until the final payment is made. 

Why the Consumer Court Held Flipkart Responsible 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai said Flipkart kept shutting down the customer’s complaints again and again, without giving any refund or replacement. It called this an “unfair trade practice.”

The commission pointed out that once the customer placed the order and paid through Flipkart, the company had a duty to make sure the right item was actually handed over, and that the customer’s grievances were dealt with in a proper way. 

“Therefore, the opposite party No 1 (Flipkart) owed a corresponding duty to ensure that the consumer received the product ordered and to provide an effective mechanism for redressal of consumer grievances,” the commission said. 

It also noted that an e-commerce platform can not distance itself from responsibility after the sale is done, especially if a customer immediately reports that they got a totally different product. The panel said Flipkart’s failure to check into the issue, pull back the wrongly delivered parcel, offer a replacement or refund, and then keep closing the complaint without any result, “amounts to a clear cut deficiency in service and also constitutes an unfair trade practice”.

The commission went on to say that the seller, International Value Retail Pvt Ltd, had the same problem, it did not deliver the ordered product, nor did it resolve the complaint even after repeated requests. So in the end, both Flipkart and the seller were found jointly liable for the customer’s loss and the trouble caused. 

Did Apple Also Face Any Consequences? 

The consumer forum asked Flipkart and the seller to refund the entire amount of Rs 1,11,793, and 9% yearly interest from April 22, 2023, till the money gets paid back.

The court further ordered them to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for the customer’s mental stress and harassment, along with Rs 20,000 for legal expenses. They have to deposit this within 45 days.  

Apple India, though it was also brought in as a party, said it has no real hand in the issue. The company claimed it only sells Apple products through independent dealers and resellers, and that it has no say in how these people manage customer orders or deliveries.

The commission accepted that point from Apple and then it dismissed the complaint against Apple India. It basically said the dispute was about just the wrong product that was delivered, and there was no proof that Apple India was tied to the packaging, dispatch, or the alleged shortfall in service.

Also Read: In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba 

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Ordered iPhone, Got Beard Oil: Flipkart to Pay Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Compensation to Consumer

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Ordered iPhone, Got Beard Oil: Flipkart to Pay Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Compensation to Consumer
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