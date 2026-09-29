Ordered Phone, Received Soap: How Delhi Consumer Court Ordered Online Platform To Pay Rs 20,574

An online shopping platform cannot simply shift responsibility to a seller when a customer receives the wrong product, a Delhi consumer commission has held while ordering the platform to pay Rs 20,574 to a woman who received bars of soap instead of a mobile phone. The amount includes Rs 10,574, the price of the phone, Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs. The phone amount will also carry 7 per cent annual interest.

As per reports, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South II, Delhi, said customers use online platforms trusting them to provide support when something goes wrong. It held the platform guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and gave it 60 days to comply.

Delhi panel rejects platform’s claim that seller alone should refund money

The platform had argued that it was only a marketplace connecting buyers and sellers and that the mobile phone had actually been sold by a separate seller. It said any refund should therefore come from that seller. The platform also relied on Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which concerns the liability of intermediaries.

Reportedly, the logistics provider, also made a respondent, said it had only delivered a sealed box supplied by the seller. The platform further claimed that the woman had been asked to provide identity proof and product photographs but had not done so. It also alleged that her purchase history showed a large number of return requests.

Delhi consumer had video showing soap inside parcel, commission notes

The lady had purchased the phone via the platform and got the delivery of the package on October 25, 2021. An invoice dated October 24 showed the cost of the phone as Rs 10,574. She made a complaint on the platform regarding the bars of soap found in the package and sent a copy of her Aadhaar card along.

As per reports, on November 17, 2021, the website had informed her that the seller was not accepting any return because there was no product image. She sent several other emails mentioning that she had the screenshot. The committee also checked the video that was shown during the course of proceeding. An order dated July 31, 2026, revealed that the video shows the unpacking of the package and extraction of soap bars.

Delhi commission cites platform’s ‘inherent responsibility’ towards buyers

Reportedly, the commission, headed by president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia, noted that the woman had no prior knowledge of or direct interaction with the seller and logistics provider when she placed the order.

It said the platform had an “inherent responsibility” to provide support services expected by customers, including logistical assistance, payment facilitation and effective resolution of consumer complaints. The commission also noted that the platform had not disputed the delivery, pick-up or its communication with the woman despite her repeated complaints.

Delhi order sets 60-day deadline, higher interest for delay

Reports say that the commission rejected the argument that the platform’s intermediary status meant it had no responsibility towards the consumer. The woman had sought Rs 20,000 for financial loss and Rs 50,000 for mental agony and harassment.

The commission ordered payment of Rs 10,574 with 7 per cent interest, along with Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 in litigation expenses. If the platform fails to pay within 60 days, the amount will carry 8 per cent interest from the date of the order until realisation.

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