Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an Ordnance Factory worker, Ravindra Kumar, on espionage charges for allegedly passing on classified defence-related data to a Pakistani intelligence handler.

The arrest was made at ATS headquarters in Lucknow late on Thursday.

Espionage charges and arrest

According to ATS officials, Kumar was employed as a chargeman at the Ordnance Factory in Hazratpur, Firozabad. He allegedly passed sensitive defence-related documents to a woman named “Neha Sharma,” believed to be an operative of Pakistani intelligence.

Kumar was lured into Sharma’s trap after forming an online relationship with her through Facebook in June and July 2024, officials have disclosed. Intelligence inputs showed his activities to have posed possible internal and external security threats, warranting surveillance operations.

Surveillance and evidence collection

Electronic and physical surveillance followed that picked out Kumar as the suspect. He was called in for questioning at the ATS field unit in Agra on March 12, 2025, where he first made evasive statements. After opting to spend the night for more questioning, he was subsequently taken to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow.

After a search of his cell phone, a Redmi Note 9 Pro, officers found WhatsApp conversations with one contact stored under the name “Chandan Store Keeper 2.” During the investigation, they ascertained that the number was that of Neha Sharma, whom Kumar had used under an assumed identity so as not to raise suspicions.

Leaked Confidential Documents

ATS officials realized Kumar had passed on extremely confidential documents, which include:

A Daily Production Report listing details on drones and the Gaganyaan project.

A Confidential Letter about a screening committee for MACP promotions.

A Pending Requisition List of unaccounted stock.

A confidential meeting file dated March 10, 2025, with information on a logistical drone trial between Ordnance Factory officials and the 51 Gorkha Rifles in Dehradun.

Investigation and legal action

Kumar confessed to passing on the documents when he was questioned but claimed to have no ulterior motive. He said that he had kept Sharma’s number under a fake name so that his wife and others would not know about their communication.

ATS officials confiscated various items from Kumar, such as Rs 6,220 cash, an SBI debit card, two post office debit cards, an Aadhaar card, a voter ID, and a PAN card.

He has been held under Section 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 3/4/5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. ATS officials underlined that Kumar’s actions were a real threat to national security and that he knew about the connection of Sharma with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

The inquiry continues to determine the extent of the security violation and possible connections to outside agencies. ATS assured that Kumar’s arrest and the confiscation of materials were done by Supreme Court and Human Rights Commission protocols.

