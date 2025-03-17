Orry Faces BJP Backlash As MLAs Call For Tough Action Over Alcohol Incident In Katra

Following the incident, Katra police registered an FIR on March 15, 2025, against Orry and seven others, including Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Balwant Singh Mankotia have strongly condemned Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for strict legal action against the accused.

MLAs Call for Stringent Punishment

In a statement to ANI, Vikram Randhawa criticized the lapse in security checks, demanding accountability. “This is a condemnable act. Their bags should have been checked. He has hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees. Strictest action should be taken, and authorities must investigate why frisking was not done and where the alcohol came from. They should not be allowed to leave Jammu until they are punished,” Randhawa asserted.

Balwant Singh Mankotia echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the sanctity of Katra. “Katra is a holy town where alcohol and meat consumption are strictly prohibited. Orry uploaded a video of himself consuming alcohol after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine. The police must take the strictest action against him to send a clear message to pilgrims that such behavior will not be tolerated,” Mankotia stated.

FIR Lodged Against Orry and Others

Following the incident, Katra police registered an FIR on March 15, 2025, against Orry and seven others, including Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina. The police confirmed that despite being informed about the prohibition of alcohol and non-vegetarian food in the area, the individuals were found violating the rule.

According to a press release from Jammu and Kashmir Police, authorities acted promptly after receiving the complaint. “Taking cognizance of the issue involving certain guests at a hotel in Katra, the police lodged an FIR against the accused. SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh (JKPS), has issued strict instructions to ensure that such acts of disrespect at religious places are met with zero tolerance,” the statement read.

A special team under the supervision of SP Katra, DySP Katra, and SHO Katra has been formed to track and take action against the violators.

Religious Sensitivities at the Forefront

The incident has reignited discussions on maintaining the sanctity of religious sites. Devotees and locals have expressed outrage, demanding stringent enforcement of laws prohibiting alcohol and meat consumption in Katra. The police’s swift action aims to set an example and reinforce strict adherence to regulations in sacred spaces.

As investigations continue, authorities have assured the public that those responsible will be held accountable. The case highlights the importance of respecting religious sentiments and following established norms in holy places like Katra.

(With ANI Inputs)

