Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

A tourist from Atari Border recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation, particularly in light of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at the border, she expressed concern over the impact of the incident, not just on those directly involved, but on innocent individuals as well.

“We came to visit Nagpur, but since our visa expired, we are now heading back,” the tourist stated. Her comment highlighted a sense of unfairness felt by many tourists caught in the broader consequences of the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized that the wrongdoings of a few should not lead to the suffering of innocent people.

The tourist added, “Someone else is being punished for someone else’s deeds.” Her statement reflected a deep frustration over the unintended consequences of the attack, where tourists and other individuals are facing difficulties due to actions that are beyond their control.

A tourist at Atari Border says, "… We came to visit Nagpur and since our visa expired, we are going back… Someone else is being punished for someone else's deeds… Whatever happened in Pahalgam was wrong and innocents should not have been tortured…"

Regarding the Pahalgam incident, the tourist made it clear that the attack was wrong and condemned the violence. “Whatever happened in Pahalgam was wrong, and innocents should not have been tortured,” she said, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

This perspective serves as a reminder of the widespread impact of violent incidents, which often extend far beyond the immediate victims. It also underscores the need for a more nuanced approach when responding to such events, ensuring that innocent individuals are not unfairly affected.