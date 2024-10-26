Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Out At Picnic Spot With Husband, Woman ‘Gangraped By 5 Men’ In Madhya Pradesh

The incident involved a woman who was reportedly assaulted by five men while she was out with her husband at a picnic spot in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

Out At Picnic Spot With Husband, Woman ‘Gangraped By 5 Men’ In Madhya Pradesh

Police reported that the accused allegedly filmed the incident. “In her statement, the woman claimed that a video was made, and the attackers threatened to make it viral if she spoke out. The couple did not report the incident due to fear,” said Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

The incident involved a woman who was reportedly assaulted by five men while she was out with her husband at a picnic spot in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. The couple had ridden their motorcycle to the location on October 21. According to Singh, the group of men was bathing, cooking, and partying nearby when they approached the couple, assaulted the husband, and then separated him from his wife, after which she was raped.

The couple came forward to the police a day later, leading to the filing of an FIR. Singh stated that the woman alleged there were four to five assailants, but the investigation revealed that others may have assisted them.

Five unidentified individuals have been charged with gang rape. On the day of the incident, the newly married couple had first visited a local temple before heading to a picnic spot about two kilometers away. The assailants were reportedly intoxicated, as police found country-made liquor bottles at the scene. Most of the accused are believed to be from Rewa district. Authorities are also examining videos showing the group picnicking shortly before the couple arrived.

The woman mentioned that one of her attackers had tattoos on his hand and chest. Police have detained several individuals as part of their ongoing investigation. An officer noted that after the couple visited the police station on Tuesday, a medical examination.

Filed under

MP GANGRAPED newly married Rewa
