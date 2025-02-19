‘Out Of 48 Flag Bearers Of Lotus, 1 Has Been Selected’: Ashish Sood On BJP Choosing A Women CM For Delhi

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Ashish Sood shared his thoughts on Rekha Gupta being appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi, emphasizing that the party is set to lead the capital toward development after nearly three decades.

“After 27 years, a BJP leader will take the oath tomorrow, paving the way for a developed Delhi,” Sood stated.

When asked about the party’s strategy behind choosing a woman as the Chief Minister, Sood dismissed the gender-based distinction, saying,

“Out of 48 flag bearers of the lotus, one has been selected. If you want to categorize it in terms of male and female, you are free to do so, but the choice was made from among 48 representatives.”

Regarding discussions on the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in the upcoming meeting, Sood responded with a hint of humor, saying,

“You’re asking the wrong person.”

With Rekha Gupta at the helm, the BJP aims to bring a new era of governance in Delhi, ending the AAP’s rule and focusing on its vision for a developed capital.

