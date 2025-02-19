Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Out Of 48 Flag Bearers Of Lotus, 1 Has Been Selected’: Ashish Sood On BJP Choosing A Women CM For Delhi

‘Out Of 48 Flag Bearers Of Lotus, 1 Has Been Selected’: Ashish Sood On BJP Choosing A Women CM For Delhi

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Ashish Sood shared his thoughts on Rekha Gupta being appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi, emphasizing that the party is set to lead the capital toward development after nearly three decades.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Out Of 48 Flag Bearers Of Lotus, 1 Has Been Selected’: Ashish Sood On BJP Choosing A Women CM For Delhi


In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Ashish Sood shared his thoughts on Rekha Gupta being appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi, emphasizing that the party is set to lead the capital toward development after nearly three decades.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“After 27 years, a BJP leader will take the oath tomorrow, paving the way for a developed Delhi,” Sood stated.

When asked about the party’s strategy behind choosing a woman as the Chief Minister, Sood dismissed the gender-based distinction, saying,

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Out of 48 flag bearers of the lotus, one has been selected. If you want to categorize it in terms of male and female, you are free to do so, but the choice was made from among 48 representatives.”

Regarding discussions on the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in the upcoming meeting, Sood responded with a hint of humor, saying,

“You’re asking the wrong person.”

With Rekha Gupta at the helm, the BJP aims to bring a new era of governance in Delhi, ending the AAP’s rule and focusing on its vision for a developed capital.

Also Read: Vikas, Vikas And Vikas’: Elated Bansuri Swaraj On Rekha Gupta Name Chosen As The CM Of Delhi

Filed under

Ashish Sood On BJP Choosing A Women CM For Delhi BJP delhi cm

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On Rekha Gupta As The CM Of Delhi

‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On...

Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’

Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’

Rekha Gupta Appointed As Delhi CM: Five Key Issues Delhi Residents Want CM To Prioritize

Rekha Gupta Appointed As Delhi CM: Five Key Issues Delhi Residents Want CM To Prioritize

Rekha Gupta: A Glimpse Into Her Political Journey, Becoming Delhi’s CM

Rekha Gupta: A Glimpse Into Her Political Journey, Becoming Delhi’s CM

Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox