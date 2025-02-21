Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

A class 10th student was shot at over a dispute about cheating after their exam in Sasaram on Thursday evening. The incident took place after the victim refused to share the answer sheet with the accused.

Incident Details

The accused confronted the victim after the exam and shot him in the stomach. The victim, a resident of Sambhu Bigha, Dehri, has sustained critical injuries and was initially taken to the local hospital, as per the media reports. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to the trauma center in Varanasi for advanced treatment.

According to reports, the deceased came to take his exam at the St. Anna High School in Sasaram. Following the incident, the police apprehended a minor boy and also recovered the alleged firearm, while Amit’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the police probe is underway and is actively searching for the accused.

Bihar Shooting Incident Sparks Outrage

The shooting incident sparked outrage among the locals, who blocked the Kolkata-Varanasi National Highway, setting fire to barricades and causing a massive traffic jam stretching for several kilometers. Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.

To maintain law and order, a large police force has been deployed in the area. Authorities are actively investigating the case and searching for the perpetrators involved in the shooting.

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.

