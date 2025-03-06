Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Over 1 Lakh Support Online Campaign’: Annamalai Criticizes DMK On Three-language Debate

‘Over 1 Lakh Support Online Campaign’: Annamalai Criticizes DMK On Three-language Debate

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday claimed that over one lakh people across the state have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party's online campaign on the three-language policy.

‘Over 1 Lakh Support Online Campaign’: Annamalai Criticizes DMK On Three-language Debate

Three Language Row


Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday claimed that over one lakh people across the state have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party’s online campaign on the three-language policy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, Annamalai said that while Tamil Nadu CM spends his day spreading “Hallucinatory fears”, BJP4TamilNadu wishes to constructively engage with our people and “break the disparity in education offered to Government school students in the state.”

“As we speak, over one Lakh people across Tamil Nadu have overwhelmingly supported the online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in. Our hardworking cadres & leaders have commenced the door-to-door campaign in every district today despite your efforts to stop them,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Attacking CM Stalin on the issue, Annamalai said, “Having realised that the opposition to the three-language policy hasn’t yielded support from the common people, Thiru MK Stalin has now jumped to the imaginary Hindi imposition.”

The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief further claimed that the Tamil language is not being taught compulsorily in the matriculation schools.

“Thiru MK Stalin, do you know that in the matriculation schools run by your partymen, Tamil is not even taught compulsorily and is a language of choice for children? You cannot fool people anymore, Thiru Stalin! MK Stalin, never forget that the 16th amendment of the Indian constitution, popularly known as the Anti-Secession Bill, was introduced only to keep your party’s secessionist ideas in check. It was passed by the party with whom you are in alliance today, Annamalai said.

“In his response to Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last September, your part-time school education minister said that Tamil Nadu is already implementing many aspects of NEP, and today, you call NEP a “Poison.” Do you really have any idea what is going on around you, Thiru MK Stalin?” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X to evoke the spirit of the 1967 Tamil language protests, urging the state to rise against what he called the imposition of Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 anti-Hindi movement in the state.
“1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!” he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the “three-language formula” and alleging that the Centre wants to ‘impose’ Hindi.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Was Rahul Gandhi Fined For Mere ₹200 By A Lucknow Court? Here’s All About The Case

Filed under

CM Stalin Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What Kind Of Muslim You Are’

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What...

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget