‘Over 1 Lakh Support Online Campaign’: Annamalai Criticizes DMK On Three-language Debate

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday claimed that over one lakh people across the state have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party's online campaign on the three-language policy.

In a post on X, Annamalai said that while Tamil Nadu CM spends his day spreading “Hallucinatory fears”, BJP4TamilNadu wishes to constructively engage with our people and “break the disparity in education offered to Government school students in the state.”

“As we speak, over one Lakh people across Tamil Nadu have overwhelmingly supported the online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in. Our hardworking cadres & leaders have commenced the door-to-door campaign in every district today despite your efforts to stop them,” he said.

Attacking CM Stalin on the issue, Annamalai said, “Having realised that the opposition to the three-language policy hasn’t yielded support from the common people, Thiru MK Stalin has now jumped to the imaginary Hindi imposition.”

The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief further claimed that the Tamil language is not being taught compulsorily in the matriculation schools.

“Thiru MK Stalin, do you know that in the matriculation schools run by your partymen, Tamil is not even taught compulsorily and is a language of choice for children? You cannot fool people anymore, Thiru Stalin! MK Stalin, never forget that the 16th amendment of the Indian constitution, popularly known as the Anti-Secession Bill, was introduced only to keep your party’s secessionist ideas in check. It was passed by the party with whom you are in alliance today, Annamalai said.

“In his response to Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last September, your part-time school education minister said that Tamil Nadu is already implementing many aspects of NEP, and today, you call NEP a “Poison.” Do you really have any idea what is going on around you, Thiru MK Stalin?” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X to evoke the spirit of the 1967 Tamil language protests, urging the state to rise against what he called the imposition of Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of former CM Annadurai, Stalin reminded the people of the 1967 anti-Hindi movement in the state.

“1967: Anna sat down; Tamil Nadu rose! If any harm comes to proud Tamil Nadu, let us roar like wildfire! Let us celebrate the victory!” he posted on social media website X, drawing parallels between past struggles and current challenges.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the “three-language formula” and alleging that the Centre wants to ‘impose’ Hindi.

