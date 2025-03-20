Over 1000 TB Cases Discovered In Tiruchi During Screening Drive

In a significant health initiative, over three lakh people were screened for tuberculosis (TB) in Tiruchi district, leading to the detection of more than 1,000 new cases. The screening was part of a 100-day nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness and improving early detection of the disease.

In a significant health initiative, over three lakh people were screened for tuberculosis (TB) in Tiruchi district, leading to the detection of more than 1,000 new cases. The screening was part of a 100-day nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness and improving early detection of the disease.

The campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, was conducted under the ‘Ni-kshay Shivir’ initiative by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. It was part of the ‘TB-Mukt Bharat’ (Tuberculosis-Free India) program, which focuses on eliminating TB across 347 districts in the country. The campaign concluded on March 17, 2025.

Screening Process and Key Findings

According to official data, a total of 3,10,753 people from vulnerable sections of society in Tiruchi district were screened during the drive. This figure represents a significant portion of the mapped population of 3,29,497 people identified for testing in the district.

During the screenings:

1,032 new TB cases were diagnosed

12,252 people underwent the nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT)

12,501 individuals were tested for TB through microscopy

These tests helped in early detection and timely intervention, which is crucial for controlling the spread of TB and ensuring effective treatment.

Health Officials Praise the Success of the Initiative

The campaign was praised for raising public awareness about TB and encouraging people to seek medical help sooner. Speaking about the success of the initiative, Deputy Director of Medical Services – TB, Dr. S. Savithri, said:

“Ni-kshay Shivir has been successful in raising awareness about TB among the masses and also helped identify cases at an early stage. We hope it will motivate medical practitioners and the general public as well, to report the disease early so as to improve the chances of complete cure.”

Health authorities emphasized that early diagnosis and treatment play a vital role in controlling TB and reducing fatalities associated with the disease.

Continuing Efforts Towards a TB-Free India

The TB-Mukt Bharat initiative aims to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025. The 100-day campaign in Tiruchi was just one part of a larger nationwide effort to identify and treat TB cases before they become severe.

With thousands of screenings conducted and over a thousand new cases detected, health officials believe that such mass awareness and detection programs will bring India closer to eradicating TB. They also encourage continued vigilance, urging both doctors and the general public to report and treat TB cases without delay.

As authorities analyze the results of the campaign, they are also looking at ways to improve outreach efforts in rural and remote areas, ensuring that every individual at risk gets access to proper screening and medical care.