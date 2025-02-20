Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony

Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony

Delhi’s security measures are at an all-time high for Rekha Gupta’s CM oath ceremony. Over 25,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, ensure safety at Ramlila Maidan for 50,000 expected attendees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony


Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, will take her oath at Ramlila Maidan, marking a historic moment in the city’s politics. To ensure the safety and smooth execution of the ceremony, the authorities have implemented extensive security measures, deploying over 25,000 police personnel and 15+ paramilitary forces across the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security Arrangements for the High-Profile Event

With 50,000 attendees expected, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, and Chief Ministers from NDA-governed states, the Delhi Police have put together robust security arrangements. Over 5,000 personnel have been strategically positioned in and around the venue, while more than 2,500 strategic points have been identified for security.

The event will witness multiple layers of security, including commandos, quick reaction teams, SWAT units, PCR vans, and snipers placed on nearby high-rise buildings. AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras will monitor every corner of the venue, ensuring heightened safety for dignitaries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Comprehensive Traffic and Access Control Plans

In addition to the on-ground security measures, a detailed traffic management plan has been implemented. Only authorized individuals will be allowed near the venue, ensuring smooth access control. Multiple barricades and emergency response teams will be in place to guarantee law and order during the high-profile event.

Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm as Delhi’s CM

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following a decisive victory by the BJP. The BJP’s return to power after more than 26 years marks the end of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s 10-year rule. Gupta was appointed as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly after the BJP legislature party meeting, confirming her role as the CM-elect.

This momentous event will be a significant chapter in Delhi’s political landscape, and the police and security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its successful execution.

Filed under

REKHA GUPTA OATH CEREMONY

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers Also Taking An Oath With New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers Also Taking An Oath With New Delhi CM...

‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM

‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM

‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM...

Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta Confirms Delhi Women To Get First Instalment Of ₹2,500 Monthly Aid By March 8

Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta Confirms Delhi Women To Get First Instalment Of ₹2,500 Monthly...

Suspecting Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Chinese Woman Builds Makeshift Tent To Stay Safe

Suspecting Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Chinese Woman Builds Makeshift Tent To Stay Safe

Entertainment

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox