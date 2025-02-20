Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony

Delhi’s security measures are at an all-time high for Rekha Gupta’s CM oath ceremony. Over 25,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, ensure safety at Ramlila Maidan for 50,000 expected attendees.

Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, will take her oath at Ramlila Maidan, marking a historic moment in the city’s politics. To ensure the safety and smooth execution of the ceremony, the authorities have implemented extensive security measures, deploying over 25,000 police personnel and 15+ paramilitary forces across the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security Arrangements for the High-Profile Event

With 50,000 attendees expected, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, and Chief Ministers from NDA-governed states, the Delhi Police have put together robust security arrangements. Over 5,000 personnel have been strategically positioned in and around the venue, while more than 2,500 strategic points have been identified for security.

The event will witness multiple layers of security, including commandos, quick reaction teams, SWAT units, PCR vans, and snipers placed on nearby high-rise buildings. AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras will monitor every corner of the venue, ensuring heightened safety for dignitaries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Comprehensive Traffic and Access Control Plans

In addition to the on-ground security measures, a detailed traffic management plan has been implemented. Only authorized individuals will be allowed near the venue, ensuring smooth access control. Multiple barricades and emergency response teams will be in place to guarantee law and order during the high-profile event.

Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm as Delhi’s CM

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, following a decisive victory by the BJP. The BJP’s return to power after more than 26 years marks the end of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP’s 10-year rule. Gupta was appointed as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly after the BJP legislature party meeting, confirming her role as the CM-elect.

This momentous event will be a significant chapter in Delhi’s political landscape, and the police and security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its successful execution.