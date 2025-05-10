Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Over 60 Flights Cancelled, 200 Delayed at Delhi Airport Amid Heightened Airspace Security

Air travel in and out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was disrupted on Saturday, with at least 60 domestic flights cancelled and more than 200 flights delayed, following new security measures in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Air travel in and out of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was disrupted on Saturday, with at least 60 domestic flights cancelled and more than 200 flights delayed, following new security measures in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The delays and cancellations are being linked to tighter airspace restrictions and additional security checks after India’s recent military action targeting terror camps across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

60 Domestic Flights Cancelled, 200 More Delayed

According to an airport official, “of the 60 cancelled flights on Saturday, 30 were arrivals and 30 were departures.” No international flights were cancelled, but delays were felt across both domestic and international services.

FlightRadar24, a popular real-time flight tracking website, showed that over 200 flights were delayed during the day, likely due to tightened airspace control and increased safety procedures across airports in northern India.

Some Airports Remain Shut Due to Airspace Restrictions

Since the launch of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, several airports in India have been temporarily closed for civilian operations. These closures and altered flight paths are reportedly linked to military movements and airspace coordination needs.

Though IGI Airport remains open, passengers are experiencing longer processing times and altered flight schedules.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory for Travellers

In a statement released on Saturday, the airport said:
“Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and strengthened security measures, there may be an impact on some flight schedules and longer processing times at security checkpoints.”

newsx

