Over 70 Snakes Found Under Toilet Tank In UP Village, Watch The Viral Video

In a deeply unsettling incident, a resident of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh made a shocking discovery while cleaning his bathroom—over 70 snakes were found hiding beneath the toilet tank of his newly constructed home.

In a deeply unsettling incident, a resident of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh made a shocking discovery while cleaning his bathroom—over 70 snakes were found hiding beneath the toilet tank of his newly constructed home. The terrifying visuals from the scene have gone viral across social media, drawing widespread alarm and disbelief.

यूपी से दिल दहला देने वाली तस्वीर आई सामने, दहशत में पूरा इलाका !!

महराजगंज में जहरीले सांपों से भरी मिली टंकी !! सोनौली कोतवाली क्षेत्र के हरदी डाली चौराहे पर वीरेंद्र गुप्ता के नवनिर्मित मकान के शौचालय की टंकी में सांपों का एक झुंड पाया गया. स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक, जब शौचालय… pic.twitter.com/GrK48zEdaC — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) May 20, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident occurred in the Hardi Dali crossing area under the Sonauli Kotwali region, near the Nepal border. According to reports, the homeowner, Virendra Gupta, had gone to clean the toilet when he noticed a snake curled beneath the tank. As he tried to inspect further, he heard hissing sounds and quickly called for help. Neighbours rushed to the spot, and the forest department was notified immediately.

Forest Officials and Local Hero Step In

While waiting for the forest officials to arrive, panic spread across the area. Some of the snakes were spotted slithering along the basement walls and even swimming in collected water. Eventually, a rescue team reached the scene and began retrieving the snakes one by one. The reptiles were later safely released into the forest.

However, before the team’s arrival, a local resident named Islam stepped up. With a mosquito net in hand, he bravely entered the toilet tank and began removing the baby snakes himself. Eyewitnesses described the moment as tense and dangerous, but Islam’s courage helped remove a large number of snakes even before professional assistance could take over. His act drew praise from the villagers, who hailed him as a hero.

While the village’s close proximity to the forest makes snake sightings relatively common, the sheer number of snakes found in one place was highly unusual. Authorities confirmed that several of the recovered snakes belonged to venomous species.

The local police were also present during the rescue to control the growing crowd and maintain safety around the area. The incident has sparked both fear and fascination online, with many calling it one of the most disturbing snake encounters seen in recent times.

Must Read: Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar Leadership, Questions Welfare Promises