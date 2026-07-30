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Home > India News > Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps

Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps

Karnataka has launched voluntary HIV testing and counselling camps in colleges after more than 7,000 students and young adults tested positive. Here's why cases are rising, the government's response, and what the 95-95-99 target means.

Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka. Photo: Pinterest
Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 12:32 IST

More than 7,000 students and young people between 18 and 25 years old in Karnataka have recently tested positive for HIV which created havoc. In response the state government has decided to organise HIV testing and counselling camps in engineering and degree colleges across the state. Those camps will be held in government aided and private colleges as well, though students will only be tested once they provide their consent. This decision comes after some suggestion from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), which kind of pushed things forward. After that, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) along with the Department of Collegiate Education started planning Integrated Health Camps (IHCs) in colleges. As per the official data that Deccan Chronicle mentioned, more than 7,000 students and young adults have already been diagnosed with HIV, so the government is now urging tighter awareness measures and voluntary screening attempts.

Why HIV Cases Increase Among Karnataka Youth 

As per the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) report, “Sankalak: Status of National AIDS & STD Response 2024,” Karnataka is said to have the third highest number of people living with HIV in India.  

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Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps

Roughly 2.6 lakh people in the state are living with HIV, but only 2.05 lakh are actually on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Health officials also estimate that around 54,000 people still do not realize they are HIV positive, so early testing and awareness feels a lot more crucial than before.

Why Are Mostly Students Suffering From HIV 

According to the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), HIV cases are climbing pretty quickly among people in the 18 to 35 age bracket. The number of HIV-positive persons in this group reportedly rose from 44,500 in 2023-24 to 66,600 in 2025-26, over a relatively short stretch.  



Deccan Chronicle also mentioned that more than 7,000 students, plus youth aged 18 to 25, have recently tested positive for HIV. Because of that, the government is pushing awareness drives and voluntary HIV screening in colleges even further, so that detection happens earlier and treatment can start sooner.  

What is ‘95-95-99’ Target? 

The college testing drive is part of the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society’s (KSAPS) Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign.

Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps

The campaign wants to make sure 95% of people living with HIV know their status, that those who test positive get timely treatment, and that 99% reach viral suppression, so the virus spread can be prevented. Officials say voluntary HIV testing in colleges will play a key role, in reaching these targets.

Students will be able to scan a QR code to secretly check their HIV risk based on their behaviour and possible exposure. This tool is meant to safeguard privacy, while still helping them get tested early, and then link up with nearby health services if required. 

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026: Check Affected Roads, Diversions, Restrictions, Routes to Avoid 

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Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps
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Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps

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Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps
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