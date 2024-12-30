Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
Over 80K Voter Deletion Requests And 4.8 Lakh New Registrations: Delhi CEO

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has received over 82,000 voter deletion requests and nearly 4.8 lakh new registration applications amid a political clash between AAP and BJP over alleged voter list manipulations.

Over 80K Voter Deletion Requests And 4.8 Lakh New Registrations: Delhi CEO

The Chief Electoral Office Voter Deletion Requests and 4.8 Lakh New Registrations (CEO) of Delhi has reported receiving over 82,000 deletion requests and nearly 4.8 lakh new voter registration applications since November 29, 2024, amidst a political feud between the AAP and BJP over alleged manipulations of the electoral rolls. The final electoral roll, which will include necessary updates, is set to be published on January 6, 2025.

Rising Tensions: AAP vs. BJP Over Voter List Manipulations

The war of words between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP has escalated, with both parties accusing each other of tampering with voter lists ahead of the upcoming elections. The AAP claims that the BJP is submitting bulk applications to remove voters’ names from areas where they fear losing. In contrast, the BJP alleges that the AAP is attempting to enable illegal migrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, to gain voter ID cards and bolster their vote bank.

The CEO office clarified that the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls is being conducted in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. The revision process, which began with house-to-house verification from August 20 to October 18, 2024, aimed to identify unregistered eligible citizens, new voters (turning 18 by October 1, 2025), deceased voters, and duplicates.

Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls on October 29, 2024, the public was invited to submit claims and objections, which were accepted until November 28, 2024. These claims and objections have already been processed and disposed of as of December 24, 2024.

New Registrations, Deletions, and Modifications: A Snapshot

Between November 29 and the present day, the Delhi CEO’s office has received:

  • 4,85,624 applications for new voter registrations
  • 82,450 requests for voter deletions
  • 1,71,385 applications for modifications

The final electoral roll, reflecting these updates, will be published on January 6, 2025.

Strict Action Against False Registrations

The CEO’s office has taken strict action against the submission of false voter registration documents. FIRs have been filed against eight individuals in the Okhla Assembly constituency for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents to obtain voter IDs. The office reminded the public that submitting false documents for voter registration is a punishable offense under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

During the revision period, the CEO’s office held meetings with political party representatives to ensure transparency and address concerns regarding voter list updates. Political parties that have objections to any additions, deletions, or modifications made during the summary revision process are encouraged to file their concerns with the relevant electoral officials.

Ensuring an Accurate and Inclusive Voter Roll

The CEO emphasized that the ongoing efforts aim to keep the electoral rolls up-to-date and inclusive, ensuring that every eligible voter can participate in the upcoming elections. The final electoral roll, reflecting these updates, will be made available to the public on January 6, 2025.

