Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya

Saturday, May 31, 2025
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Chandigarh as a growing hub for sports talent, citing the city’s strong infrastructure and consistent performance in national and international events. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Punjab Raj Bhavan, the Minister praised the commitment of athletes from the region.

At the event, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Administrator of Chandigarh UT, Gulab Chand Kataria, honoured over 407 athletes who have excelled at the state, national, and international levels. A total of over ₹10 crore was distributed among the sportspersons as recognition of their achievements and encouragement for future endeavours.

“This honour is not just about medals or rewards,” Mandaviya said, “it is a salute to discipline, talent, and years of hard work. Chandigarh’s young athletes are the pride of India.”

The ceremony underscored the administration’s support for building a sports culture in the Union Territory. Officials also reiterated plans to further upgrade facilities and provide continued financial backing to budding players.

Must Read: ‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

Filed under

Athletes mansukh mandaviya

