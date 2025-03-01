Overstepping Jurisdiction’: Supreme Court Turns Down HC Order On Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

The Supreme Court has set aside an order by the Allahabad High Court directing the Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation for alleged wrongful confinement.

The bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Manmohan ruled that the compensation grant lacked legal authority and amounted to an overreach of judicial jurisdiction.

Case Insights

The ruling came in response to an appeal by the NCB against the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench order. The case involved the seizure of 1,280 grams of brown powder—suspected to be heroin—from Man Singh Verma and Aman Singh. Following the seizure, Verma was charged under Sections 8(C), 21, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.

While awaiting forensic test results, Verma’s bail plea was rejected by the Special Judge, NDPS, in Barabanki district. However, on January 30, 2023, lab tests confirmed that the seized sample did not contain heroin or other narcotics. The NCB subsequently sent the sample to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, which also found no trace of narcotic substances in its April 5, 2023, report.

Following these findings, the NCB filed a closure report, leading to Verma’s release. Despite this, the High Court proceeded with his pending bail application and, citing wrongful confinement, ordered the NCB to compensate him.

The Supreme Court strongly criticized this approach, stating, “Courts overstepping their jurisdiction have been repeatedly frowned upon. The bail application had become infructuous as the respondent had already been released. The High Court should have dismissed it accordingly rather than passing an order on wrongful confinement.”

The apex court further clarified that while unlawful deprivation of liberty is a serious violation of fundamental rights, legal recourse must be sought through proper legal channels. The High Court’s decision was deemed unjustified and contrary to established judicial procedures.

