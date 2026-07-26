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Home > India News > Owaisi-Akhilesh Alliance Against Yogi? AIMIM Chief Makes Big Offer Ahead Of UP Elections 2027

Owaisi-Akhilesh Alliance Against Yogi? AIMIM Chief Makes Big Offer Ahead Of UP Elections 2027

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Samajwadi Party to consider joining forces ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, while the BJP has criticised the proposal.

Owaisi extends an offer of support to Yadav ahead of UP elections 2027 (Images: ANI)
Owaisi extends an offer of support to Yadav ahead of UP elections 2027 (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 16:07 IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has offered to join hands with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the UP Elections 2027, setting up a possible alliance that could reshape the opposition’s contest against BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking at an event in Moradabad, Owaisi urged Yadav to start talks now, warning that waiting until after the polls would be too late. The BJP has already attacked the proposal as “collaboration of vote bank politics”.

UP Elections 2027: Will Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav join hands?

Reportedly, Owaisi said AIMIM does not want the BJP to return to power in Uttar Pradesh and made a direct offer to Yadav. “The Majlis does not want the BJP to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh. I am ready to join hands. I am ready to form an alliance. Today is the time to talk. Don’t cry later after the elections are over,” he said.

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The offer comes as the Samajwadi Party remains the largest opposition party in the state and faces the BJP organisation led by two-time Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. For the UP Elections 2027, Owaisi argued that AIMIM and SP should avoid becoming rivals and splitting votes.

UP Elections 2027: Owaisi says AIMIM is ready to fight alongside SP

Addressing the concern that AIMIM candidates could hurt the Samajwadi Party by cutting into its votes, Owaisi said he was prepared to contest alongside Yadav rather than against him. “You say that Owaisi contesting would harm us. I’m ready to fight with you,” he said. 

As per reports, Owaisi also said the AIMIM’s political fight was not against any religion. “Our fight is for our honour and justice. We don’t want to sit on a mat. We want equality. If Akhilesh sits in front of that chair, then Owaisi will sit cross-legged in front of that chair and talk about rights and justice,” he said.

UP Elections 2027: BJP mocks possible Owaisi-Akhilesh alliance

The BJP quickly attacked the alliance proposal. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala described it as a contest in appeasement between Owaisi and Yadav.

“Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi compete in appeasement. Today they are leaving aside the ‘kaun banega bada bhaijaan’ (who will be the bigger appeaser) competition and saying let’s do ‘bhaijaan’ collaboration. Therefore, Owaisi is sending a friend request to Akhilesh ji,” Poonawala said, according to reports.

He also described Owaisi and Yadav as “two sides of the same coin.” With the UP Elections 2027 due next year, Owaisi’s proposal now puts the spotlight on whether the AIMIM and Samajwadi Party can move from competing for votes to a formal alliance against Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read: What Did PM Modi Say In 136th Mann Ki Baat? From Kusha Missile To BrahMos Deal And More   

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Owaisi-Akhilesh Alliance Against Yogi? AIMIM Chief Makes Big Offer Ahead Of UP Elections 2027
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